Harvard-Westlake's Melissa Hearlihy on girls' basketball in Southern California

Eric Sondheimer

It’s time for Episode 40 of Friday Night Live, where Los Angeles Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer joins broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom for a discussion about high school sports in Southern California.

This week’s guest is Harvard-Westlake girls' basketball coach Melissa Hearlihy.

Hearlihy discusses the upcoming Open Division playoffs and talks about her 36 years of coaching girls basketball.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

