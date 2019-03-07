Harvard runner Kieran Tuntivate wins two races with a bloody foot

A Harvard runner won a race with only one shoe and a mangled foot. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Harvard runner Kieran Tuntivate was the subject of much talk at the Ivy League Heptagonal Championships hosted by Harvard on February 23-24 after winning not just one but two races with a mangled, bloody left foot.

Harvard’s running track has recently been renovated due to previous water damage, and is nearly a brand new terrain, making it rough and bumpy. To his misfortune, in the early parts of the race Tuntivate was “flat-tired,” which is when someone steps on the back of your shoe and forces the back lip under your heel.

Normal folks just stop and flip the lip up — but in the middle of a competitive race, that really isn’t an option. Tuntivate was forced to abandon his shoe in the first lap of the race, leaving him to run barefoot across the bumpy track at his own discretion.

SHOELESS KIERAN TUNTIVATE.



The @HarvardTrack_XC junior loses his shoe on the first lap, then goes from third to first down the stretch to win the #IvyHeps Indoor 3,000! pic.twitter.com/ylz3nTLibz — The Ivy League (@IvyLeague) February 23, 2019

“When the shoe came off, I was really flustered for a lap or two,” Tuntivate told the Harvard Crimson. “I knew I wouldn’t run well if I let it get to my head. I took a few deep breaths and just settled in and tried to keep with the pace.”

What ensued was a gory, bloody mess. Tuntivate was able to finish the race, and win, but it didn’t come without costs. Click here to check out the video of Tuntivate with the Harvard athletic trainers just moments after winning the race, but be warned: it’s not for the faint of heart.

“I probably noticed it about 2,000 meters in,” Tuntivate told the Washington Post. “I felt the skin start to peel away, and then it clumped up underneath my foot, and it felt like running on a pebble. The final lap was probably the hardest. It was a tough sprint to the finish, and the curves on the indoor track are so tight, I felt my foot slipping. I really zoned out pretty hard during that middle section between my shoe coming off and when it started to get painful.”

What’s even more incredible about this story is that Tuntivate came back the next day attempting to run the 5,000-meter race on February 24. He did, and he won that one, too.

“The following morning I came down to the track to get it cleaned again,” Tuntivate told the Post. “Like an hour and a half before the race, I went back to see the trainer, got it redressed and rebandaged so I could maybe give it a shot to race on the 5K.”

It was certainly an incredible moment for the Harvard senior to win not just one race, but two races — all while running on a severely deteriorated foot. Imagine this guy when he’s running on two uninjured feet AND with both shoes on? A force to be reckoned with.

