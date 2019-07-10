Harvard fires fencing coach over suspiciously lucrative house sale to recruit's father

Harvard fencing coach Peter Brand netted hundreds of thousands of dollars in the sale of his house to the father of one of his players. The transaction has now also reportedly cost the coach his job.

The Boston Globe reported Tuesday that Harvard has fired its longtime fencing coach after an independent investigation decided that Brand had violated the school’s conflict-of-interest policy.

Why Harvard fired its fencing coach

Brand reportedly sold his three-bedroom house, assessed at $549,300, for a whopping $989,500 in 2016 to businessman Jie Zhao, who was the father of one player on Harvard’s fencing team. Zhao also reportedly had a son who was a high school junior at the time and would later be accepted to Harvard and join the fencing team.

Zhao, the co-founder of iTalk Global Communications Inc., reportedly never lived a day in the house. He sold the house less than two years later at a $324,500 loss.

Peter Brand made a big profit selling his house. Maybe a little too big. (Photo by Jason Miller/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

An area assessor reportedly said the sale “makes no sense.” It seems Zhao’s justification for buying Brand’s house was to save the coach from his 12-mile commute to work. Zhao said he was ignorant of any policy forbidding the transaction, and that he told Brand to name his price for the house.

Harvard didn’t reveal any details of its investigation, but it clearly wasn’t amused by the coach’s windfall. From the Globe:

Rachael Dane, a Harvard spokeswoman, said the university would not share the details of its outside review into the matter. But Dane said, “This situation involved the actions of one individual who violated a clear and expressly stated policy that all coaches receive and acknowledge understanding and agree to comply with, in writing, on an annual basis.”

Brand’s firing ends a 20-year tenure in Cambridge, Mass., in which he coached seven different athletes to nine total individual NCAA championships. Harvard had only two in its history before Brand’s arrival.

Harvards own pay-for-play scandal?

News of Brand’s suspicious transaction less than a month after the “Operation Varsity Blues” admissions scandal rocked the college athletics world earlier this year.

Brand has not been tied to any of the actors in the “Varsity Blues” scandal, though he is still reportedly facing a grand jury investigation led by Eric Rosen, the U.S. Attorney who is serving as lead prosecutor of the larger scandal.

