Harvard Bioscience Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth US$694k \

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Harvard Bioscience, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HBIO) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Harvard Bioscience Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President James Green bought US$128k worth of shares at a price of US$3.19 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$5.87), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Harvard Bioscience insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Harvard Bioscience Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Harvard Bioscience insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought US$185k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 6.4% of Harvard Bioscience shares, worth about US$16m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Harvard Bioscience Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Harvard Bioscience insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Harvard Bioscience. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Harvard Bioscience that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

