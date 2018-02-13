Harvard beats Boston College 5-4 in OT for third in Beanpot

BOSTON — Seb Lloyd scored 2:43 into overtime on Monday night to lead Harvard to a 5-4 victory over Boston College in the Beanpot consolation game.

Harvard led 4-2 before the Eagles tied it with a pair of goals by Logan Hutsko just 58 seconds apart. The second came with 1:36 left in regulation, and gave him a hat trick.

Lewis Zerter-Gossage, John Marino, Henry Bowlby and Jack Donato scored for Harvard, which won last year's tournament for its first Beanpot title since 1993. Cameron Gornet made 30 saves for the Crimson.

Christopher Brown also scored for BC, and Ryan Edquist stopped 31 shots.

It was the 66th edition of the Beanpot, which brings together the area's four college hockey powers for college hockey bragging rights. Northeastern played Boston University in the championship game later Monday.

The Associated Press