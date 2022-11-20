Hartman throws 4 TD passes as Wake Forest tops Syracuse

  • Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman (10) scrambles for a first down against Syracuse during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
    Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman (10) scrambles for a first down against Syracuse during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
  • Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry (9) walks away after a touchdown catch against Syracuse during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
    Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry (9) walks away after a touchdown catch against Syracuse during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
  • Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman (10) looks to pass against Syracuse during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
    Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman (10) looks to pass against Syracuse during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
  • Syracuse head coach Dino Babers, left, points to a replay on a videoboard as he argues a call during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
    Syracuse head coach Dino Babers, left, points to a replay on a videoboard as he argues a call during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
  • Syracuse wide receiver Damien Alford (82) catches a pass as Wake Forest defensive back Chelen Garnes (9) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
    Syracuse wide receiver Damien Alford (82) catches a pass as Wake Forest defensive back Chelen Garnes (9) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
  • Syracuse wide receiver Devaughn Cooper (7) catches a touchdown pass as Wake Forest defensive back Chelen Garnes (9) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
    Syracuse wide receiver Devaughn Cooper (7) catches a touchdown pass as Wake Forest defensive back Chelen Garnes (9) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
  • Syracuse wide receiver D'Marcus Adams (85) barely misses a catch as Wake Forest defensive back J.J. Roberts (12) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
    Syracuse wide receiver D'Marcus Adams (85) barely misses a catch as Wake Forest defensive back J.J. Roberts (12) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
  • Syracuse running back Sean Tucker (34) runs for a touchdown against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
    Syracuse running back Sean Tucker (34) runs for a touchdown against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) Sam Hartman threw four touchdown passes in the final home game of a record-setting career in Wake Forest's 45-35 win over Syracuse on Saturday night.

Three of those scoring strikes went to A.T. Perry and the Demon Deacons snapped a three-game losing streak.

After trailing 21-10, the Demon Deacons (7-4, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) rattled off the next 35 points. The scoring spree was punctuated by Brendon Harris' 36-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Hartman was 30-for-43 for 331 yards. With 104 career touchdown throws, he's three away from former Clemson quarterback Tahj Boyd's ACC record of 107.

Syracuse (6-5, 3-4) has lost five games in a row since a torrid start that put the Orange in the national rankings. Sean Tucker ran for two touchdowns and 106 yards on 16 carries and LeQuint Allen threw for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass. Garrett Shrader was 17 of 31 for 324 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Hartman connected with Perry for three first-half touchdown plays, including a 10-yarder to take the lead 12 seconds before the break.

Perry, who caught 10 balls for 119 yards, became the all-time Wake Forest leader for touchdown receptions with 27.

The sequence late in the first half marked a rapid turnaround. Two sacks pushed Syracuse from inside the 10-yard line and resulted in a long field goal attempt falling short. Wake Forest responded for the go-ahead touchdown and never trailed again.

Tucker had a 9-yard scoring run for the game's first points and added a go-ahead 2-yard run in the second quarter.

Hartman's 12-yard pass to Perry in the back corner of the end zone gave Wake Forest its first touchdown.

Syracuse used a trick play when Allen, a running back threw a 33-yard pass to Devaughn Cooper as the Orange built a 21-10 lead.

Tucker eclipsed the 3,000-yard rushing mark for his career.

THE TAKEAWAY

Syracuse: The Orange can't seem to sustain any success and all those good vibes from early in the season have been washed away. Problems on defense have surfaced in recent weeks, and those were magnified with defensive backs unable to make plays to disrupt enough plays in the secondary against Wake Forest.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons have spent a couple of weeks out of the Top 25 and they might be able to move back in with a strong finish to the season. They hadn't reached the 40-point mark in any of their past three defeats, so the offense rediscovered some rhythm.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: At Boston College next Saturday.

Wake Forest: At Duke next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

