Hartman powers Wild past Blackhawks 5-1

  • Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    1/10

    Wild Blackhawks Hockey

    Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • Minnesota Wild defenseman Calen Addison, right, smiles as he celebrates with left wing Marcus Foligno after scoring a goal during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    2/10

    Wild Blackhawks Hockey

    Minnesota Wild defenseman Calen Addison, right, smiles as he celebrates with left wing Marcus Foligno after scoring a goal during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • Minnesota Wild goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen, left, makes a save on Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    3/10

    Wild Blackhawks Hockey

    Minnesota Wild goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen, left, makes a save on Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Minnesota Wild center Connor Dewar, left, and Chicago Blackhawks right wing MacKenzie Entwistle fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    4/10

    Wild Blackhawks Hockey

    Minnesota Wild center Connor Dewar, left, and Chicago Blackhawks right wing MacKenzie Entwistle fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno, right, celebrates with right wing Mats Zuccarello after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    5/10

    Wild Blackhawks Hockey

    Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno, right, celebrates with right wing Mats Zuccarello after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    6/10

    Wild Blackhawks Hockey

    Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Riley Stillman, right, and Minnesota Wild right wing Brandon Duhaime fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    7/10

    Wild Blackhawks Hockey

    Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Riley Stillman, right, and Minnesota Wild right wing Brandon Duhaime fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones, bottom, falls after being checked by Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    8/10

    Wild Blackhawks Hockey

    Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones, bottom, falls after being checked by Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, top, and defenseman Calvin de Haan react after Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno scored a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    9/10

    Wild Blackhawks Hockey

    Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, top, and defenseman Calvin de Haan react after Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno scored a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks up at the scoreboard from the bench during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The Wild won 5-1. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    10/10

    Wild Blackhawks Hockey

    Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks up at the scoreboard from the bench during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The Wild won 5-1. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Minnesota Wild defenseman Calen Addison, right, smiles as he celebrates with left wing Marcus Foligno after scoring a goal during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Minnesota Wild goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen, left, makes a save on Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Minnesota Wild center Connor Dewar, left, and Chicago Blackhawks right wing MacKenzie Entwistle fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno, right, celebrates with right wing Mats Zuccarello after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Riley Stillman, right, and Minnesota Wild right wing Brandon Duhaime fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones, bottom, falls after being checked by Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, top, and defenseman Calvin de Haan react after Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno scored a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks up at the scoreboard from the bench during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The Wild won 5-1. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TIM CRONIN
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chicago Blackhawks
    Chicago Blackhawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Minnesota Wild
    Minnesota Wild
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ryan Hartman
    Ryan Hartman
    American ice hockey player

CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored twice, Marcus Foligno had a goal and an assist, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-1 on Friday night.

Calen Addison and Brandon Duhaime also had goals for Minnesota, who won for the fourth time in the last five games.

Kappa Kahkonen stopped 35 shots for Minnesota, but didn’t face many difficult challenges beyond Dylan Strome’s goal with 5:03 to play. He was at his best while turning back Kirby Dach’s difficult wrist shot and Alex DeBrincat’s close-in drive, which he gloved, six minutes into the third period.

The Blackhawks dropped their second straight after winning four in a row.

The Wild generally toyed with the Blackhawks from the start. Foligno opened the scoring with a redirect of Addison’s hard pass from right wing 2:58 into the game, and the Wild built their lead from there.

Hartman, who grew up in Chicago’s suburbs and was drafted by the Blackhawks in 2013, scored Minnesota’s second and third goals. He banged a rebound off the crossbar and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury’s right hip at 4:58 for a 2-0 lead, and whistled a snap shot under Fleury’s right armpit with 2:48 left in the first.

Fleury allowed a fourth goal on Minnesota’s 13th shot when Addison beat him from the right point 12:05 into the second. That prompted Blackhawks coach Derek King to pull Fleury for Kevin Lankinen, the likely starter in Saturday’s rematch in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Lankinen made four saves before Duhaime whistled a screen shot past him with 3:34 left in the second, giving the Wild a 5-0 advantage.

NOTES: Thanks to COVID rescheduling, the Blackhawks and Wild hadn’t played each other since Feb. 4, 2020. ... Minnesota had 30 shots on goal. ... Neither team scored on the power play. ... Blackhawks D Riley Stillman was favoring his left shoulder with 3:10 left in the second period after checking Kevin Fiala and didn't return. There was no immediate word on his status for Saturday. ... Midway through the first period, Minnesota’s Connor Dewar and Chicago’s MacKenzie Entwhistle were ejected for staging the second fight after a stoppage. They dropped the gloves while Duhaime and Stillman were throwing punches. ... Joel Eriksson Ek returned to Minnesota's lineup after five games on the COVID protocol list.

UP NEXT

Minnesota and Chicago meet again Saturday night in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Wild then host Montreal on Monday night. The Blackhawks’ trip to Minnesota is the first of a three-game road trip, which includes games at Colorado and Detroit.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘involved in multi-vehicle crash in Los Angeles’

    The former bodybuilder and governor of California was pictured at the scene of the crash on Friday afternoon.

  • Crosby's 15th hat trick leads Penguins over Blue Jackets 5-2

    Sidney Crosby notched his 15th career hat trick and added an assist to lead Pittsburgh over the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 Friday night for the Penguins’ fourth straight win. Brian Dumoulin had a goal and two assists, Mike Matheson added a goal and an assist, and Bryan Rust had two assists for Pittsburgh, which has won 15 of its last 17 games. “We’ve shown an ability to play the game a certain way that that gives us the best chance to win and it starts with an attitude,” Penguins interim coach Mike Sullivan said.

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • AP Was There: Jordan scores 63 in double OT loss to Celtics

    Michael Jordan scores 63 points in a 135-131 double-overtime playoff loss to the Boston Celtics. Jordan broke records held by Elgin Baylor, Bob Cousy and Wilt Chamberlain. But Jordan couldn’t stop Boston from making its own bit of history. The Celtics tied a single-season league record of 33 consecutive home victories, including playoffs, set by the Minneapolis Lakers in 1949-50. Boston wound up sweeping the playoff series in three games. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story o

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) on Friday in the second round of the Australian Open. It's the first time the two had ever played each other on the ATP Tour. Ranked No. 9 in the world, Auger-Aliassime was heavily favoured over Davidovich Fokina, who's 50th in the world rankings. Auger-Aliassime will face Britain's Daniel Evans in the third round. Evans will be well rested, having advanced by a wal

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed goaltender Stuart Skinner into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday. The 23-year-old was recalled from the team's taxi squad Saturday before allowing five goals — including four in the third period — on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Skinner is 4-6-0 this season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average. Mikko Koskinen is likely to get the call in goal Thursday when Edmonton hosts the Florida Panthers with Mike Smith sidel

  • Overcoming obstacles, US figure skaters ready for Beijing

    Kaitlin Hawayek spent last summer dealing with a concussion that she got in practice, unsure of when she would be able to join ice dance partner Jean-Luc Baker on the rink again to prepare for the Beijing Olympics. Ashley Cain-Gribble spent time in the hospital with COVID-19, an illness that left her with long-term asthma. They are just two of the figure skaters in the American contingent headed to the Winter Games next month who have had to overcome obstacles — mostly illness and injury — to co

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts women's curling good to go in Thunder Bay, Ont., maybe even with fans

    The Scotties Tournament of Hearts has received the go-ahead to proceed in Thunder Bay, Ont., later this month, but the plan for tickets to the national women's curling championship is still up in the air. Curling Canada announced Thursday it has received approval from provincial health authorities to hold the competition in the northwestern Ontario city. The event is slated to run Jan. 28 through Feb. 6 at Fort William Gardens. "With the advancement of the new Omicron variant, we wanted to ensur

  • 5 Interesting facts about Chelsea

    Are you a fan of Chelsea? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Are the Dallas Cowboys the Maple Leafs of the NFL?

    Following their playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys have now lost 11 straight postseason games, over a 26-year stretch since their last Super Bowl victory. This string of defeats has lead to comparisons with the Maple Leafs, who last playoff series win was in 2004, but is this a fair association given that heartbreak in Toronto really stretches all the way back to 1967? Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

    BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN's event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the

  • Owen Power leads crop of young stars expected to boost Canada's men's Olympic hockey team

    In a world without the Omicron variant tearing through the National Hockey League, Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo would anchor the blue line for the Canadian men's hockey team at the 2022 Winter Games. Instead, Canadian hockey fans can look forward to seeing "the next Alex Pietrangelo" — NCAA rearguard Owen Power — with the Maple Leaf on his chest and gold on the line at the Beijing Games. Power, like Pietrangelo, is blessed with elite vision, size and mobility. Power, like Pie

  • Hockey trailblazers hold summit in attempt to make game more inclusive

    Here are the highlights from the Carnegie Initiative's inaugural summit.

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and