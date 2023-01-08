Hartlepool United vs Stoke City LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Hartlepool United take on Stoke City in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley. We will bring you all the action and updates from today’s game in the live blog below:

Hartlepool vs Stoke updates

League Two Hartlepool lose 3-0 to Championship Stoke in the FA Cup third round

Hartlepool XI: Killip, Menayese, Murray, Ferguson, Shelton, Featherstone, Sylla, Tumilty, Cooke, Hamilton, Umerah

Stoke XI: Bonham, Taylor, Jagielka, Fox, Clarke, Thompson, Laurent, Tymon, Powell, Delap, Brown

Hartlepool United FC 0 - 3 Stoke City FC

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

16:15

🏆 The Potters will host Aston Villa or Stevenage in the fourth round of the @EmiratesFACup.



The full details will be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/KfxN15y1T0 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:53

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:53

Match ends, Hartlepool United 0, Stoke City 3.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:53

Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 0, Stoke City 3.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:53

Dwight Gayle (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:51

90' Two minutes will be added.



🐒 0-3 ⚫️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:52

Foul by Dwight Gayle (Stoke City).

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:51

Foul by Morgan Fox (Stoke City).

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:49

Attempt missed. Joseph Kitching (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the left side of the box.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:46

86' Another City change. Macari replaces Taylor.



🐒 0-3 ⚫️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:47

Substitution, Stoke City. Lewis Macari replaces Connor Taylor.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:47

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Campbell Darcy replaces Reghan Tumilty.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:47

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Joseph Kitching replaces Callum Cooke.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:47

Foul by Connor Taylor (Stoke City).

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:45

84' Gayle goes close again. Killip denies him this time.



🐒 0-3 ⚫️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:45

Attempt saved. Emre Tezgel (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:43

83' Gayle is inches from his first for the club with a scissor-kick 😱



🐒 0-3 ⚫️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:43

Attempt missed. Phil Jagielka (Stoke City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:42

Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Rollin Menayese.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:36

Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by David Ferguson.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:34

Foul by Jordan Thompson (Stoke City).

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:33

Harry Clarke (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:31

Foul by Emre Tezgel (Stoke City).

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:30

Attempt missed. Dwight Gayle (Stoke City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:29

Attempt missed. Nick Powell (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:28

Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Connor Taylor.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:26

65' Triple change for the Potters. Tezgel, Gayle & Baker replace Delap, Brown & Laurent.



🐒 0-3 ⚫️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:28

Substitution, Stoke City. Lewis Baker replaces Josh Laurent.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:28

Substitution, Stoke City. Emre Tezgel replaces Liam Delap.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:28

Substitution, Stoke City. Dwight Gayle replaces Jacob Brown.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:25

Attempt missed. Nick Powell (Stoke City) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:23

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:23

62' Hartlepool change. Stephenson replaces Sylla.



🐒 0-3 ⚫️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:23

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Louis Stephenson replaces Mohamad Sylla.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:22

Morgan Fox (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:20

60' Tymon squares for Laurent who drills wide.



🐒 0-3 ⚫️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:20

Attempt missed. Josh Laurent (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:18

Attempt saved. Jordan Thompson (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:18

Jordan Thompson (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:16

Foul by Jack Hamilton (Hartlepool United).

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:15

54' Delap is played through on goal but Killip denies him.



🐒 0-3 ⚫️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:16

Attempt saved. Liam Delap (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:15

Jordan Thompson (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:14

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Jake Hastie replaces Josh Umerah because of an injury.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:14

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:10

Attempt missed. Joe Grey (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:10

49' Clarke's cross is turned into his own net by Menayese this time!



🐒 0-3 ⚫️ https://t.co/jyODA9PLi3 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:09

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:09

Own Goal by Rollin Menayese, Hartlepool United. Hartlepool United 0, Stoke City 3.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:08

48' 🟨 Hamilton is first player in the book after a late challenge in Thompson.



🐒 0-2 ⚫️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:08

Jack Hamilton (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:08

Jordan Thompson (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:07

46' Early chance for a third but Delap's effort is lacking power. Killip holds.



🐒 0-2 ⚫️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:07

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:07

Delay in match because of an injury Nick Powell (Stoke City).

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:07

Attempt saved. Liam Delap (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:06

Second Half begins Hartlepool United 0, Stoke City 2.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:06

We resume. Hartlepool have made a change at the break with Grey replacing Murray.



GO'ARRRN STOKE ✊ pic.twitter.com/5wIw01hgg3 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

15:06

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Joe Grey replaces Euan Murray.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

14:51

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

14:50

Two to the good at the break 😃 pic.twitter.com/jBe8aRdAys — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

14:50

First Half ends, Hartlepool United 0, Stoke City 2.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

14:48

Foul by Josh Laurent (Stoke City).

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

14:47

45' Thompson lets fly from range and is inches away from a third!



Three minutes will be added.



🐒 0-2 ⚫️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

14:47

Attempt missed. Jordan Thompson (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

14:45

Phil Jagielka (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

14:45

43' Brown is played in behind, rounds the 'keeper and slots home!



🐒 0-2 ⚫️ https://t.co/oa3JQFlyDl — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

14:44

Browny adds a second! pic.twitter.com/Mx2CXB0FuY — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

14:44

Goal! Hartlepool United 0, Stoke City 2. Jacob Brown (Stoke City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Tymon.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

14:39

Foul by Josh Umerah (Hartlepool United).

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

14:37

Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Morgan Fox.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

14:36

Attempt missed. Liam Delap (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

14:36

Foul by Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United).

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

14:34

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

14:33

Attempt missed. Josh Umerah (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

14:30

Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Connor Taylor.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

14:28

Attempt blocked. Jack Hamilton (Hartlepool United) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

14:23

Jordan Thompson (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

14:21

Attempt missed. Nick Powell (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

14:20

Attempt missed. Jack Hamilton (Hartlepool United) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

14:19

Tymon's cross is turned into his own net by Murray!



🐒 0-1 ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/tnhzT28N2Q — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

14:18

Own Goal by Euan Murray, Hartlepool United. Hartlepool United 0, Stoke City 1.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

14:09

Josh Umerah (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

14:08

6' Early chance for City. The home side don't deal with Tymon's cross but Laurent is denied close-range by Killip.



🐒 0-0 ⚫️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

14:09

Attempt missed. Josh Tymon (Stoke City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

14:07

Attempt saved. Liam Delap (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

14:05

Foul by Liam Delap (Stoke City).

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

14:03

Foul by Jack Hamilton (Hartlepool United).

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

14:02

The cup action begins.



UTP ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1WrLgC3AMf — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

13:40

Led out by this afternoon's skipper 👊



Kick-off 🔜 pic.twitter.com/aibEm5cutu — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

13:35

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

13:35

👋 Checking in for the afternoon shift. pic.twitter.com/ZTle1i1ErT — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

13:00

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

13:35

In the ⚫️ corner 🥊 pic.twitter.com/fCaDaUE7mn — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

13:35

📸 The scene is set.



Team news coming in five. pic.twitter.com/CKgXRf1NKy — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

13:35