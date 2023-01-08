Hartlepool United vs Stoke City LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Hartlepool United take on Stoke City in the FA Cup today.
The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.
Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.
It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.
Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley. We will bring you all the action and updates from today’s game in the live blog below:
League Two Hartlepool lose 3-0 to Championship Stoke in the FA Cup third round
Hartlepool XI: Killip, Menayese, Murray, Ferguson, Shelton, Featherstone, Sylla, Tumilty, Cooke, Hamilton, Umerah
Stoke XI: Bonham, Taylor, Jagielka, Fox, Clarke, Thompson, Laurent, Tymon, Powell, Delap, Brown
Hartlepool United FC 0 - 3 Stoke City FC
16:15 , admin
🏆 The Potters will host Aston Villa or Stevenage in the fourth round of the @EmiratesFACup.
The full details will be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/KfxN15y1T0
— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023
15:53 , admin
Progress: sealed ✅ pic.twitter.com/VdG2Eg5c1a
— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023
15:53 , admin
Match ends, Hartlepool United 0, Stoke City 3.
15:53 , admin
Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 0, Stoke City 3.
15:53 , admin
Dwight Gayle (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15:51 , admin
90' Two minutes will be added.
🐒 0-3 ⚫️
— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023
15:52 , admin
Foul by Dwight Gayle (Stoke City).
15:51 , admin
Foul by Morgan Fox (Stoke City).
15:49 , admin
Attempt missed. Joseph Kitching (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the left side of the box.
15:46 , admin
86' Another City change. Macari replaces Taylor.
🐒 0-3 ⚫️
— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023
15:47 , admin
Substitution, Stoke City. Lewis Macari replaces Connor Taylor.
15:47 , admin
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Campbell Darcy replaces Reghan Tumilty.
15:47 , admin
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Joseph Kitching replaces Callum Cooke.
15:47 , admin
Foul by Connor Taylor (Stoke City).
15:45 , admin
84' Gayle goes close again. Killip denies him this time.
🐒 0-3 ⚫️
— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023
15:45 , admin
Attempt saved. Emre Tezgel (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
15:43 , admin
83' Gayle is inches from his first for the club with a scissor-kick 😱
🐒 0-3 ⚫️
— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023
15:43 , admin
Attempt missed. Phil Jagielka (Stoke City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.
15:42 , admin
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Rollin Menayese.
15:36 , admin
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by David Ferguson.
15:34 , admin
Foul by Jordan Thompson (Stoke City).
15:33 , admin
Harry Clarke (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15:31 , admin
Foul by Emre Tezgel (Stoke City).
15:30 , admin
Attempt missed. Dwight Gayle (Stoke City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
15:29 , admin
Attempt missed. Nick Powell (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
15:28 , admin
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Connor Taylor.
15:26 , admin
65' Triple change for the Potters. Tezgel, Gayle & Baker replace Delap, Brown & Laurent.
🐒 0-3 ⚫️
— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023
15:28 , admin
Substitution, Stoke City. Lewis Baker replaces Josh Laurent.
15:28 , admin
Substitution, Stoke City. Emre Tezgel replaces Liam Delap.
15:28 , admin
Substitution, Stoke City. Dwight Gayle replaces Jacob Brown.
15:25 , admin
Attempt missed. Nick Powell (Stoke City) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
15:23 , admin
Again. pic.twitter.com/UuSbpfpaOT
— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023
15:23 , admin
62' Hartlepool change. Stephenson replaces Sylla.
🐒 0-3 ⚫️
— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023
15:23 , admin
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Louis Stephenson replaces Mohamad Sylla.
15:22 , admin
Morgan Fox (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15:20 , admin
60' Tymon squares for Laurent who drills wide.
🐒 0-3 ⚫️
— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023
15:20 , admin
Attempt missed. Josh Laurent (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
15:18 , admin
Attempt saved. Jordan Thompson (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
15:18 , admin
Jordan Thompson (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15:16 , admin
Foul by Jack Hamilton (Hartlepool United).
15:15 , admin
54' Delap is played through on goal but Killip denies him.
🐒 0-3 ⚫️
— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023
15:16 , admin
Attempt saved. Liam Delap (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
15:15 , admin
Jordan Thompson (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15:14 , admin
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Jake Hastie replaces Josh Umerah because of an injury.
15:14 , admin
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
15:10 , admin
Attempt missed. Joe Grey (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
15:10 , admin
49' Clarke's cross is turned into his own net by Menayese this time!
🐒 0-3 ⚫️ https://t.co/jyODA9PLi3
— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023
15:09 , admin
There's number three! Own-goal again! pic.twitter.com/yNUS26cHoU
— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023
15:09 , admin
Own Goal by Rollin Menayese, Hartlepool United. Hartlepool United 0, Stoke City 3.
15:08 , admin
48' 🟨 Hamilton is first player in the book after a late challenge in Thompson.
🐒 0-2 ⚫️
— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023
15:08 , admin
Jack Hamilton (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
15:08 , admin
Jordan Thompson (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15:07 , admin
46' Early chance for a third but Delap's effort is lacking power. Killip holds.
🐒 0-2 ⚫️
— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023
15:07 , admin
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
15:07 , admin
Delay in match because of an injury Nick Powell (Stoke City).
15:07 , admin
Attempt saved. Liam Delap (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
15:06 , admin
Second Half begins Hartlepool United 0, Stoke City 2.
15:06 , admin
We resume. Hartlepool have made a change at the break with Grey replacing Murray.
GO'ARRRN STOKE ✊ pic.twitter.com/5wIw01hgg3
— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023
15:06 , admin
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Joe Grey replaces Euan Murray.
14:51 , admin
— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023
14:50 , admin
Two to the good at the break 😃 pic.twitter.com/jBe8aRdAys
— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023
14:50 , admin
First Half ends, Hartlepool United 0, Stoke City 2.
14:48 , admin
Foul by Josh Laurent (Stoke City).
14:47 , admin
45' Thompson lets fly from range and is inches away from a third!
Three minutes will be added.
🐒 0-2 ⚫️
— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023
14:47 , admin
Attempt missed. Jordan Thompson (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Hartlepool United vs Stoke City
Phil Jagielka (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hartlepool United vs Stoke City
14:45 , admin
43' Brown is played in behind, rounds the 'keeper and slots home!
🐒 0-2 ⚫️ https://t.co/oa3JQFlyDl
— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023
14:44 , admin
Browny adds a second! pic.twitter.com/Mx2CXB0FuY
— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023
14:44 , admin
Goal! Hartlepool United 0, Stoke City 2. Jacob Brown (Stoke City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Tymon.
14:39 , admin
Foul by Josh Umerah (Hartlepool United).
14:37 , admin
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Morgan Fox.
14:36 , admin
Attempt missed. Liam Delap (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
14:36 , admin
Foul by Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United).
14:34 , admin
— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023
14:33 , admin
Attempt missed. Josh Umerah (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box.
14:30 , admin
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Connor Taylor.
14:28 , admin
Attempt blocked. Jack Hamilton (Hartlepool United) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
14:23 , admin
Jordan Thompson (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14:21 , admin
Attempt missed. Nick Powell (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
14:20 , admin
Attempt missed. Jack Hamilton (Hartlepool United) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
14:19 , admin
Tymon's cross is turned into his own net by Murray!
🐒 0-1 ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/tnhzT28N2Q
— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023
14:18 , admin
Own Goal by Euan Murray, Hartlepool United. Hartlepool United 0, Stoke City 1.
14:09 , admin
Josh Umerah (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
14:08 , admin
6' Early chance for City. The home side don't deal with Tymon's cross but Laurent is denied close-range by Killip.
🐒 0-0 ⚫️
— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023
14:09 , admin
Attempt missed. Josh Tymon (Stoke City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
14:07 , admin
Attempt saved. Liam Delap (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
14:05 , admin
Foul by Liam Delap (Stoke City).
14:03 , admin
Foul by Jack Hamilton (Hartlepool United).
14:02 , admin
The cup action begins.
UTP ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1WrLgC3AMf
— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023
13:40 , admin
Led out by this afternoon's skipper 👊
Kick-off 🔜 pic.twitter.com/aibEm5cutu
— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023
13:35 , admin
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
13:35 , admin
👋 Checking in for the afternoon shift. pic.twitter.com/ZTle1i1ErT
— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023
13:00 , admin
13:35 , admin
In the ⚫️ corner 🥊 pic.twitter.com/fCaDaUE7mn
— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023
13:35 , admin
📸 The scene is set.
Team news coming in five. pic.twitter.com/CKgXRf1NKy
— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023
13:35 , admin
📍 Here we are.
Up the Potters. pic.twitter.com/lWbE35Cb38
— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 8, 2023