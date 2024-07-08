Harte steps down as Derry manager

[Getty Images]

Mickey Harte has stepped down as Derry manager after one season in charge following the county's All-Ireland quarter-final exit at the hands of Kerry.

Harte, a shock appointment last year, guided the Oak Leafers to a National Football League Division One title but oversaw a difficult championship campaign.

With their Ulster reign having been ended by Donegal, Derry finished third in their All-Ireland group and beat Mayo before falling to Kerry in the last eight at the end of June.

"I would like to thank the players for the huge commitment they gave to the Derry jersey during the 2024 season.

"I would also like to thank Gavin [Devlin, coach] and the entire backroom team for their hard work, dedication and expertise.

"Thanks too for the support of the County Board and all those generous sponsors of the GAA in Derry. Finally, I wish the players every success in the years ahead."

John Keenan, Derry GAA chairperson, said: "We sincerely thank Mickey, Gavin and their entire backroom team for their hard work and dedication throughout the 2024 season. We wish them the very best in their future endeavours."

Harte sent shockwaves through the GAA when he left his position as Louth manager to take over as Derry boss last year.

A three-time All-Ireland winner with Tyrone, many felt Harte could be the final piece in the puzzle in Derry's attempts to win Gaelic football's biggest prize for the first time since 1993.

And while Harte's reign started superbly, with a thrilling victory over Dublin sealing the Division One title in March, it has been a rocky road since.

Beaten comprehensively by Donegal in the Ulster Championship, Derry then suffered defeats by Galway and Armagh in the Sam Maguire round-robin series.

Derry salvaged their season by beating Westmeath in their final group game, after which Harte dismissed suggestions of disharmony in his squad.