Hartalika Teej 2020 Date and Puja Muhurat: Know Meaning of Hartalika, Importance of Shiva-Parvati Vrat Katha and Significance of Hindu Festival for Married Women

Hartalika Teej is one of the most significant Teej festivals commemorated with great enthusiasm by people in various parts of India. Hartalika Teej 2020 will fall on August 21 (Friday). Married women in different parts of the country often bring in this festival by observing a stringent fast. Hartalika Teej celebrations often include Shiva-Parvati Puja, and women celebrate this day by observing the Hartalika Teej Vrat. It is one of the three main Teej festivals celebrated by women in North India. The other two important Teej celebrated similarly, are Hariyali Teej, where women dress up in green clothing while also observing the fast and Kajari Teej. Just like most of Hindu festivals, auspicious timing (shubh muhurat) along with customs and rituals (puja vidhi), stories said during the holy fast (vrat katha) of Hartalika Teej is quite essential. Hartalika Teej 2020 HD Images, Wishes & Quotes: Download Shiva-Parvati Pics, GIF Greetings & Messages to Wish Happy Teej to Your Loved Ones.

When Is Hartalika Teej 2020?

Hartalika Teej is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. This auspicious festival falls on August 21 this year and is sure to be celebrated with great vim and valour. The Hartalika Teej Puja is performed in either the Pratahkal (early morning) and Pradoshakal (evening). Here is the timing of Hartalika Teej.

Pratahkal Hartalika Puja Muhurat - 06:21 AM to 08:53 AM

Duration - 02 Hours 32 Mins

Pradosha Kala Hartalika Puja Muhurat - 07:02 PM to 09:18 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 16 Mins

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 02:13 AM on August 21, 2020

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 11:02 PM on August 21, 2020

Significance of Hartalika Teej

Hartalika Teej has unique folklore associated with its celebration. Hartalika is a combination of the words, Harat (abduction) and Aalika (female friend), which captures the legend of Hartalika Teej. It is believed that Goddess Parvati’s friend took her into a thick forest, in efforts to stop her father from marrying Parvati to Lord Vishnu against her wish. On this day, people pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and perform the Hartalika Puja.

How is Hartalika Teej Celebrated

Teej as a whole is an important festival which is known for a lot of fanfare in North Indian states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand. And as mentioned earlier, Hartalika Teej is one of the three main Teej festivals celebrated in North India. Hartalika Teej is also celebrated in the South Indian states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu as Gowri Habba. The celebration mainly revolves around performing the Hartalika Teej Puja and observing the stringent fast. New Mehndi Designs For Hartalika Teej 2020: Quick Shiva Parvati Portrait and Latest Arabic Mehendi Pattern Images and Tutorial Videos to Celebrate Teej.

Hartalika Teej Puja Vidhi

The Hartalika Teej Puja focuses on having makeshift statues of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, which are made of sand and worship them—seeking Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for marital bliss and progeny. The puja is preferably conducted in the morning; however, in case you miss the time, then you can also perform this puja in the evening. The Hartalika Teej fast can also be either Nirjala ( without water) or phalahari (consuming fruits and water). The fast, however, need to be kept consistently every year, once started.

We hope that these details help you to celebrate this Hartalika Teej to the fullest. Happy Hartalika Teej 2020!