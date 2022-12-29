Hartalega Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:HARTA) one-year decline in earnings translates into losses for shareholders

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. Unfortunately, shareholders of Hartalega Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HARTA) have suffered share price declines over the last year. The share price is down a hefty 69% in that time. Even if you look out three years, the returns are still disappointing, with the share price down67% in that time.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unfortunately Hartalega Holdings Berhad reported an EPS drop of 97% for the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 69% the share price fall. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Hartalega Holdings Berhad shareholders are down 67% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 1.4%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 10% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Hartalega Holdings Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Hartalega Holdings Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

