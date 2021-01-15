Harsh Vardhan terms vaccination drive as beginning of end of COVID-19

ANI
·2 min read
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan talking to media in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo/ANI)
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan talking to media in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday termed India's vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus as the beginning of the end of COVID-19.

"India is set to begin the world's biggest vaccination drive tomorrow. This is the beginning of the end of COVID-19. I appeal to people to trust the vaccine as both indigenously manufactured vaccines given emergency use approval after scientific scrutiny," Harsh Vardhan said while speaking to the media.

"One-Sixth of the worlds' population lives in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially launch the world's biggest vaccination drive tomorrow at 10 am. We are fully prepared and all arrangements are in place. Around 3 lakh Health care workers will be vaccinated at 3,006 vaccination centres across the country," he added.

Explaining about the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India, Vardhan said, "In the first phase health care workers along with frontline workers will be vaccinated from tomorrow. In the coming phases, people with more than 50 years of age will be vaccinated. Later, people having co-morbidities and age less than 50 will be vaccinated."

Vardhan will visit the new OPD Wing of AIIMS, New Delhi tomorrow to join the AIIMS doctors and potential vaccine beneficiaries to participate in and witness the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 10.30 am.

Over one crore and 5.27 lakh people have been infected by the virus in India so far, and close to 1.52 lakh have died. There are over 2.13 lakh active COVID-19 cases in India.

The Covid-19 vaccination in India will start from January 16. The central government has introduced an application named CoWIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Work) to monitor the entire vaccination process.

The full initial procurement amount of 1.65 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines against Covid-19 have been allocated to all States/UTs in the proportion of Health Care Workers database, Union Health Ministry stated.

Two vaccines--Covaxin and Covishield-- have received Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU) after going through established safety and immunogenicity in a well-prescribed regulatory process and these will be administered during the vaccination drive. (ANI)

Latest Stories

  • Sources: DJ LeMahieu nearing agreement to re-sign with Yankees

    The Yankees' best player over the past two years is nearing a deal to re-sign in New York, sources tell Yahoo Sports.

  • 10 things: Raptors win ugly against Hornets to snap 2-game losing streak

    It wasn't pretty at all, but the Toronto Raptors picked up their third win of the season against the middling Charlotte Hornets.

  • Connor McDavid scores hat trick, Edmonton Oilers defeat Vancouver Canucks 5-2

    EDMONTON — Connor McDavid and the rest of the Edmonton Oilers big guns, embarrassed in their home opener, feasted Thursday on the Vancouver Canucks. McDavid scored a hat trick and added an assist as the Oilers beat the Canucks 5-2 for their first win of the NHL season. Leon Draisaitl, the NHL’s top scorer last season, added four assists. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and added a helper, taking the sting out of a 5-3 loss to the Canucks Wednesday. McDavid said all phases of the game were working, adding that high scores and defensive lapses may be a feature of the truncated 56-game season. “The power play was good. The (penalty kill) was good,” said McDavid “I think the hockey games have gone the way I kind of expected, a little bit more high scoring than they might be at this time of year if it was a normal year, and that’s across the league.” Draisaitl said, “I thought it was a very solid game. “Yesterday was not the way that we want to show up and we want to play. I thought it was a great response tonight.” The game was held in front of no fans and empty stands at Rogers Place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Mikko Koskinen, making his second start in two nights, turned back 38 shots for the win. Mike Smith was supposed to start but was declared inactive, forcing Koskinen into back-to-back starts. Nate Schmidt and Tyler Motte replied for Vancouver and Thatcher Demko stopped 41 shots in the loss. Both teams now have one win and one loss in what will be an abbreviated regular season, with all seven Canadian teams playing each other exclusively in the North Division, often on back-to-back nights. “I thought they came out a lot harder than we did to start the game, put us back on our toes early,” said Schmidt. “We’ve got to get used to this. This is going to happen. “You play the same team on back to back nights in their own building, it’s going to happen. You know you’re going to get a better effort out of them after we come in and win game one of these mini-series we’re going to be having all year.” Vancouver defenceman Quinn Hughes had an assist and now has three on the season. Draisaitl now has five points on the year – all assists. The Oilers also got their power play back on track. They scored twice with the man advantage after going 0 for 4 on Wednesday. Edmonton had the top power play in the NHL last season at 29.5 per cent effectiveness. The game saw Edmonton hold the edge in play, but the Canucks refuse to go away. Nugent-Hopkins opened the scoring on the power play at 7:59 of the first period. He jumped on the rebound when a Draisaitl wrist shot clanged off the post, backhanding the puck over the goal-line. McDavid made it 2-0 on an extraordinary goal with less than one second to go in the period. Draisaitl won the faceoff to Demko’s left, drew the puck back to Kailer Yamamoto, who fired the puck off Demko’s pad. McDavid drove to the net and, with Schmidt draped all over him, flipped the puck up and under the crossbar. There were four goals in the second period. Schmidt made it 2-1 when he blasted a low slapshot from the point through traffic that bounded in and out of the net so fast it wasn’t immediately clear it had gone in. McDavid then restored the two-goal lead, on the power play, racing at full speed into the Canuck zone, catching Vancouver defender Alex Edler flat footed, cutting inside and delivering a no-look blazing wrist shot stick side and in. Motte brought Vancouver back to within one, deflecting a low blue-line slapshot from Travis Hamonic past Koskinen. Then McDavid again, jumping in front of Demko, taking a seeing-eye pass from Draisaitl and jamming the puck in on the rebound for his seventh NHL regular season hat trick. The last time he got a hat trick was also in front of no fans, in early August against the Chicago Blackhawks in the so-called bubbled play-in round to determine the 2019-20 season playoff seeding. After he scored in August, arena staff hustled down the stairs and honoured hockey tradition by tossing ball caps over the glass and onto the ice to mark the hat trick. McDavid later said he found the lid toss an unnecessary distraction. This time, no hat toss. Edmonton made it 5-2 with just over eight minutes left in the game. Nugent-Hopkins drove to the net through traffic and redirected a Yamamoto pass past Demko. Notes: It was the second of 10 meetings between the two teams. Vancouver now heads to Calgary for games on Saturday and Monday. Edmonton hosts Montreal on those same two nights. Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner was called up from the taxi squad to back up Koskinen. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2021. Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press

  • 'Electric' Laine's 3-point night earns Jets OT win over Flames

    Patrik Laine scored his second goal of the game in overtime as the Winnipeg Jets started their season with a 4-3 win over the Flames on Thursday.

  • Jets hire 49ers DC Robert Saleh as next head coach

    The Jets have landed one of the biggest names on the coaching market.

  • Charles Barkley, Shaq react to James Harden's trade to the Nets during 'NBA on TNT'

    "KD went from the Splash Brothers to the Dribble Brothers."

  • NFL Divisional Round: Packers-Rams preview, live stream, playoff schedule

    It's a classic in the making as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers' offense face off against Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams' defense.

  • Kyle Lowry reveals Yuta Watanabe's nickname

    Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry has liked what he's seen from Yuta Watanabe, spoke fondly about the 26-year-old's play and reveals the nickname the team has for him.

  • Can the Jets or Habs drag a big dog out of Columbus?

    A divorce between Pierre-Luc Dubois and the Blue Jackets seems imminent, and a lot of NHL teams should be jumping at the chance to acquire the star center.

  • 'They're going to be a force': Leafs coach sees brighter days ahead for Senators

    Sheldon Keefe doesn't expect the Ottawa Senators to be doormats much longer.

  • Laurent Duvernay-Tardif still planning to resume NFL career with Chiefs

    Duvernay-Tardif says he's finding it increasingly difficult to be a fan after he opted out of the NFL season to work the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Clemson WR Justyn Ross returning in 2021 after missing 2020 season with neck injury

    Ross caught 17 TDs across the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Tigers.

  • Auckland City out of Club World Cup, cites NZ virus measures

    ZURICH — Coronavirus restrictions in New Zealand have caused next month’s Club World Cup to shrink from seven teams to six. Auckland City told FIFA on Friday it could no longer represent Oceania at the tournament in Qatar because of the “COVID-19 pandemic and related quarantine measures required by the New Zealand authorities.” FIFA said the requirements in New Zealand “in relation to isolation and quarantine” go beyond the soccer body’s remit. Auckland’s absence means Qatari champion Al-Duhail will get a bye into the second round. The six-team tournament draw will be made at FIFA headquarters in Zurich on Tuesday. New Zealand is also working with FIFA to co-host the 2023 Women’s World Cup with Australia. New Zealand, led by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, has won wide acclaim for combating the pandemic. The nation of 5 million people has registered only 25 deaths because of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. FIFA also praised Qatar, which hosted the latter stages of the Asian Champions League last year. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Stone breaks tie in 3rd, Golden Knights beat Ducks 5-2

    LAS VEGAS — Mark Stone scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, Robin Lehner made 20 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 Thursday night in the season opener for both teams. The Golden Knights improved to 9-2-2 against Anaheim since they entered the league in 2017. Jonathan Marchessault, Tomas Nosek, Max Pacioretty and Alex Tuch also scored for Vegas. After newest Golden Knight Alex Pietrangelo fired a shot wide, Chandler Stephenson gathered the rebound and dished to Stone, and Vegas' captain finished with a one-timer to put Vegas ahead 3-2 moments into the third period. Stone followed his goal with a stunning assist, stealing the puck in the neutral zone, fighting off a defender, and diving to poke the puck to Pacioretty, who sniped Gibson through the five-hole for a 4-2 lead. “We didn’t like how the second period felt,” Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said. “We wanted to come out in the third and take the game over. (Stone) led the way. That’s why he’s wearing the ‘C.' He has the ability to raise his level at important times, and that’s what you want your captain to do in those moments in the game.” Maxime Comtois scored Anaheim’s goals, both in the first 7:58 of the game, marking the fastest two goals by an NHL player to start a season in more than 15 years. The last NHL player to score two goals in the first eight minutes of a season was Jeremy Roenick of the Los Angeles Kings, who scored two goals in the first 4:18 on Oct. 5, 2005 in Dallas. John Gibson made 24 saves for the Ducks. With fans kept away due to the coronavirus pandemic, Vegas recreated as many in-game antics as it could to recreate the hyped-up atmosphere the Golden Knights are used to. Maybe it worked. Vegas scored 1:07 into the game, when Alec Martinez found Marchessault, who took the puck at the centre of the blue line, skated in, and beat Gibson over his glove to the top corner. A little more than one minute later, Ryan Reaves intercepted Hampus Lindholm’s pass behind the net and backhanded a pass between his legs to Nosek, who one-timed it past Gibson to give Vegas an early 2-0 lead. The Ducks countered when Comtois punched home a pass from Sam Steel with a one-timer as he sprawled into the crease, and scored his second of the game later in the period when captain Ryan Getzlaf kept the puck alive with a strong forecheck behind the net. Getzlaf fed Comtois, who scored from the side of the goal to tie it. “We haven’t played in nine months," Comtois said. "We just have to go back to the video room, see what went good (and) see what went wrong. We know we can play with those guys; we saw it in the first and the second, and we just have to stick to that and make sure we give it for 60 minutes.” THREE AND OUT Anaheim had won three straight season openers. UNTUCKED Tuch, who has been with the organization since its inception, finally enjoyed an opening night with the Golden Knights and celebrated with an empty netter with 14 seconds left. After starting out in the AHL in 2017, Tuch was injured for the start of the previous two seasons. THE NEW C Stone skated with the captain’s C on his jersey for the Golden Knights. It’s the first time in the four-year old franchise’s history a captain was named. Reilly Smith and Alex Pietrangelo are the team’s assistant captains. GETZ HELP Getzlaf’s assist moved him into a seventh-place tie with Nicklas Backstrom among NHL leaders in points with 927 since 2006-07. The 16-year veteran also ranks fifth in assists (667) in that same span. THE 13TH MAN Keegan Kolesar was the additional forward kept on the Golden Knights’ roster, as DeBoer decided to go with 13 forwards, five defencemen and two goaltenders. Kolesar, who had played one previous game in his career, played just 4 minutes, 36 seconds and was on the ice for both of Anaheim’s goals. WHAT’S NEXT The Ducks and Golden Knights complete a two-game series Saturday at T-Mobile Arena as part of an abridged 56-game schedule. The teams square off seven more times this season as part of a wild West Division that also includes the Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports W.G. Ramirez, The Associated Press

  • Jets coach Robert Saleh's Muslim American roots can be found in Dearborn, an All-American football town

    The hiring also serves as a beacon to a community that is too often marginalized as not really American, or, even worse, as a threat to America.

  • Sabonis has 23 pts, 15 boards as Pacers down Blazers 111-87

    PORTLAND, Ore. — Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Indiana Pacers past the Portland Trail Blazers 111-87 on Thursday night. Malcolm Brogdon added 25 points and seven assists for the Pacers, who improved to 4-1 on the road this season and snapped an 11-game losing streak in Portland. Indiana led by 25 in the second quarter and maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the way. CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard each scored 22 for Portland. The loss was costly: During the third quarter, centre Jusuf Nurkic left the court holding his right wrist and the Blazers later announced he had sustained a fracture. The Trail Blazers (7-5) were playing the second of a back-to-back after winning in Sacramento 132-126 on Wednesday night. Lillard had a season-high 40 points and Portland tied a franchise record with 23 3-pointers in that one. The Blazers lead the NBA in 3s but they were off against the Pacers, making just 13 of 43 (30.2%). The Pacers (8-4) were coming off a 104-95 road victory over the Warriors on Tuesday night, when Myles Turner had a season-best 22 points. He finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds against the Blazers, along with four blocks. The Pacers traded Victor Oladipo to the Rockets as part of the four-team blockbuster Thursday that sent James Harden from Houston to Brooklyn. Indiana got guard Caris LeVert from the Nets and a draft pick in the deal. Indiana led by six in the opening quarter, but the score was tied at 26 going into the second. A 12-0 run capped by Doug McDermott's layup put the Pacers up 40-28. Indiana extended its lead to 25 before going into halftime up 59-36. The Pacers outscored the Blazers 33-10 in the second period. Portland was hurt in the third when Nurkic headed to the locker room after appearing to injure his right hand. The Blazers announced he fractured his wrist, but additional details were not available. But the Blazers chipped away at Indiana's lead, pulling to 82-71 late in the quarter on Carmelo Anthony's 3-pointer. TIP-INS Pacers: Sabonis has 107 double-doubles with the Pacers, one shy of tying Roy Hibbert for seventh in team history. Trail Blazers: Portland's 10 points in the second quarter were a season low. UP NEXT The Pacers were scheduled to play the Suns in Phoenix on Saturday, but that game was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. Indiana's next game is at the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. The Trail Blazers host the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Anne M. Peterson, The Associated Press

  • Browns need flawless effort to threaten Chiefs in playoff game on Yahoo Sports app

    The Browns need to force mistakes and capitalize like they did against the Steelers.

  • Blazers C Jusuf Nurkic exits game with fractured wrist

    The severity of Nurkic's injury is unknown.

  • Drew Brees looks to continue dominance over Tom Brady in Saints-Bucs playoff game on Yahoo Sports app

    Drew Brees has a significant edge against Tom Brady over the course of their career matchups.

  • Boucher has 25 points, 10 boards in Raptors' 111-108 win over Charlotte

    TAMPA, Fla. — Thrust into a key role with the Toronto Raptors this season, Chris Boucher is playing the most consistent basketball of his NBA career. The Montreal forward had 25 points and 10 rebounds off the bench and the Raptors held on to beat the Charlotte Hornets 111-108 on Thursday. And moments after the win, coach Nick Nurse was asked if he's surprised by Boucher's excellent play over the past few games. "I don’t want to ever say, when a guy’s playing really well, that you didn’t expect it, be surprised," Nurse said. "I think we’ve got to happy about it, I don’t want to act like I’m in shock here. "But he is playing really well, and as good as the numbers look, there’s a lot of room for improvement. Fred VanVleet had 17 points, while Kyle Lowry added 16 and 12 assists for the Raptors (3-8), who nearly gave away another game over the dying minutes. Pascal Siakam chipped in with 15 points, while OG Anunoby had 13, and Norman Powell finished with 11. Terry Rozier had 22 points to top the Hornets (6-7), who were on a second night of a back-to-back, having lost 104-93 to Dallas on Wednesday. After centres Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka left during free agency, the Raptors signed Boucher to a two-year deal reportedly worth US$13.5 million. He's earning his money, averaging 20.8 points and 8.5 rebounds in the last four games off the bench. “I'm just trying to figure out a way to get us going,” said Boucher. “Playing defence and bringing energy is what you're there for. It's pretty much what I do.” The 28-year-old said starting or coming off the bench, his role doesn't change. "I think they pretty much see what I do: bring energy to the game, play defence, shot-blocking, run the floor and hit threes when I’m open. Starting or not starting, this is my role. I’m good with the way I am," he said. "I just want to get better. That’s what I’ve been saying since the first game, I want to get better every time.” The Raptors, whose strength used to be strong finishes, have been fizzling down the stretch this season, and on Thursday saw an 18-point lead late in the third quarter all but evaporate. Leading 99-86 to start the fourth, the Raptors went scoreless for nearly five minutes to start the quarter, allowing the Hornets to pull within five points. The Raptors' hustle on the offensive glass made up for their poor shooting, and Boucher's rebound and tip-in with 4:03 gave Toronto an eight-point cushion. Rozier's basket had Charlotte within three, but Lowry found Boucher under the hoop for an easy dunk and a five-point lead heading into the final minute. After LaMelo Ball's big dunk sliced the difference to just three, the Hornets regained possession with 9.8 seconds to play, but Rozier's wide open three-pointer missed the mark, sealing the victory for Toronto. "“I thought our defence was fantastic in the second half,” Charlotte coach James Borrego said. “That's what got us back in the game." The Raptors were back at their temporary home base in Tampa after going 1-3 on a western road trip, losing their two previous games to Golden State and Portland by just one point in each. The Raptors offence was solid off the start. They shot 60 per cent from the field and 57 per cent from distance in the first quarter, and Boucher's sidestep three-pointer with 0.3 left in the frame gave Toronto a 35-34 edge to end the quarter. Toronto buckled down on the defensive end in the second, and when rookie Malachi Flynn pitched a long pass to Boucher for an easy basket midway through the quarter the Raptors went up by 15. VanVleet's three-pointer with 2.3 seconds left sent the Raptors into the halftime break with a 71-62 advantage. Stanley Johnson's three late in the third had the Raptors up 97-79, their biggest lead of the game. Centre Aron Baynes played for the first time since sitting three straight games, as Nurse continues to tinker with that position, but the big man had just two points in seven minutes, and Boucher started the second half in his place. The Raptors' other centre Alex Len missed the game due to personal reasons. The game was played in front of no fans at Amalie Arena. The Raptors had been one of the few teams in the league permitting a limited number of fans, but amid rising COVID-19 case numbers in western Florida, Vinik Sports Group which owns the Tampa Bay Lightning, announced that no fans would be allowed at NHL or NBA games at Amalie for at least the next few weeks. The Raptors play the Hornets again on Saturday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2021. The Canadian Press