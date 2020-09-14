Harsh Vardhan Gives Statement in Parliament on COVID-19 in Country, Says 'India Has Been Able to Limit Cases And Deaths Per Million'

New Delhi, September 14: Dr Harsh Vardhan, Health Minister commented on the coronavirus situation in the Lok Sabha today. On day 1 of Monsoon Session 2020 in the Parliament, Vardhan mentioned that maximum cases and deaths took place in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, UP, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, Assam, Kerala and Gujarat. All the above states have also recorded more than 1 lakh cases.

He further mentioned that India has been able to limit its cases and deaths per million to 3,328 cases per million and 55 deaths per million population respectively, which is one of the lowest in the world as compared to similarly affected countries. India Reports 92,071 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 48 Lakh Mark, Death Toll Rises to 79,722.

Maximum cases & deaths reported from Maharashtra, AP, TN, Karnataka & Other States:

Maximum cases & deaths primarily reported from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, UP, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, Assam, Kerala and Gujarat. All these reported more than 1 Lakh cases: Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, in Lok Sabha, on #COVID19





The 18-day Parliament session is scheduled to be held between September 14 and October 1. This is for the first time that a Parliament session is taking place amid the break of a contagious disease. he Monsoon session was earlier supposed to take place in July, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it got postponed