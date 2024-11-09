Harry Wilson stars for Fulham off bench again in win over slumping Crystal Palace

Harry Wilson scored Fulham’s second at Selhurst Park - PA/Zac Goodwin

Sooner or later, Marco Silva is surely going to have to give Harry Wilson a starting place in his Fulham line-up.

The Wales winger settled this awkward game with a typically fine finish seven minutes from time at Selhurst Park to register his third goal in a week - each time coming off the bench.

Wilson was the injury-time two goal hero, when Fulham beat Brentford 2-1 last Monday. And he could have had two again yesterday - an unlucky handball cancelling out a second strike in injury time.

But against a depleted Crystal Palace, reduced to ten men for the last 14 minutes after Daichi Kamada’s dismissal for a rash tackle, Wilson was the man who sealed victory for Silva’s men with his slick goal from Alex Iwobi’s fine pass. You have to ask what more has the Welshman to do?

Daichi Kamada’s red card took matters from bad to worse for Palace - Getty Images/Nathan Stirk

Fulham manager Marco Silva said: “Harry is doing the right things. He is doing nothing wrong. But he is competing against very good players.

“If I could play with 12 or 13 players it would be easier for me, but I can’t. I know Harry wants to play from the start, but the reality is that he is here to help the team.

“We deserved the three points. It was a mature performance.”

It ended up a comprehensive victory for Fulham, but Palace, with nine men out injured or suspended, battled hard. They have now though won only one of their last six Premier League games, and with contests coming up against Aston Villa, Newcastle and Manchester City, it looks like being a very harsh winter.

Manager Oliver Glasner admitted: “We didn’t have the determination. We were too slow. I don’t look for excuses.”

Glasner handed 21-year-old midfielder Justin Devenny his first team debut, and early on, the bustling Jean-Philippe Mateta gave Fulham some nervous moments, but Silva’s team should have scored when Reiss Nelson shot straight at Dean Henderson.

Guehi nodded just wide and then Mateta missed, but Fulham were improving, and Henderson did brilliantly to stop Iwobi’s shot.

Emile Smith Rowe opened the scoring just before the break - Getty Images/Warren Little

Former Palace defender Joachim Andersen then had to clear off the line from Mateta, and on the stroke of half time Fulham struck. Maxence Lacroix’s careless pass was pounced on by Raul Jimenez, who put Emile Smith-Rowe through for an excellent finish.

It was harsh on Palace, but Smith-Rowe saw his effort disallowed for offside - and then Kamada was sent off for a crude challenge on Kenny Tete - and their task became monumental.

It was inevitably Wilson, who had only been on the pitch for a minute, who raced onto Iwobi’s ball and shot neatly home to finally kill Palace off. Had his second been allowed it would have been too cruel.