Harry Styles Wins the Red Carpet Game at 2022 Venice Film Festival

Harry Styles didn't disappoint at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, bringing his best red carpet game to the Italian city for the premiere of Don't Worry Darling.

The star arrived in Italy, wearing a striped jacket from his "HA HA HA" collaboration with Gucci, along with flared trousers and a blue scarf. Joining Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan and Chris Pine on the red carpet, Styles completed his outfit with square-framed sunglasses.

In another look, the former One Direction member stepped out in a navy suit, accompanied by a sky blue shirt with exaggerated colors. The musician kept his entire fit color-coordinated with the same pastel blue shade on his nails.

See Styles' red carpet outfits at the 79th Venice Film Festival above.