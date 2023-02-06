Harry Styles wins Grammy for Album of the Year

(Independent)

Harry Styles has won the Grammy award for Album of the Year for his album Harry’s House.

The top prize was announced during the star-studded ceremony at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (5 February).

Adele and BeyonceÌ were considered frontrunners in the category, with the “Break My Soul” singer becoming the most decorated artist in the history of the Grammys tonight.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Brandi Carlile, and Coldplay were also in the running for their respective records.