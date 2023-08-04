Harry Styles is wearing pearls – here's why you should try jewellery, too

Harry Styles poses in his pearls for the illustrious David Hockney in France - JP Goncalves de Lima/David Hockney

Harry Styles has been inducted into one of the most hallowed halls of fame: sitting for a portrait by David Hockney. The singer posed for the illustrious artist at the latter’s house in France, ahead of a new exhibition that debuts at the National Portrait Gallery in November.

Styles has been immortalised wearing a strand of pearls, an affectation he adopted some years ago and which remains steadfastly in situ around his dainty neck. It’s part of a growing shift in men’s fashion towards all things jewellery related; nowadays, a signet ring no longer cuts it amongst Gen Z.

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton is partial to a bit of bling - Getty

Across the red carpet and the catwalks, trinketry has become part of everyday attire for men. Styles’s portrait also features his collection of glittering rings – he’s best friends with the former Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, who championed this maximalist approach for men during his time at the house – and his peers are also dipping into the jewellery box; ASAP Rocky, Shawn Mendes, Lewis Hamilton and Timothée Chalamet dust themselves with a bit of sparkle, too. Chalamet has been known to wear Cartier necklaces and rings, as well as decorating his jacket lapel with a constellation of brooches. The familiar old lapel pin – which for most of us is as decorative as it gets – taken up a few notches.

Shawn Mendes is no stranger to the jewellery box - Getty

It’s a rising category. “Finishing touches are key to any outfit and we have seen our customers really connecting with fine jewellery in the past month, particularly bracelets and one-of-a-kind watches,” says Damien Paul, head of menswear at Matches. “We are seeing our clients focusing on investment pieces when adding to their wardrobes, and jewellery is no exception. A piece of fine jewellery instantly elevates anything casual, and bracelets work well to accompany a killer timepiece.”

At this year’s Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria spectacle, where the world’s richest men convene to spend six figures on the Italian house’s fantastical creations (“suits” is too pedestrian a word), the brand expanded the category of men’s jewellery to include astounding necklaces, rings and even crowns, for the Macau billionaire who fancies a regal touch with his dinner jacket. Even the clothes come studded in jewels, set by Dolce & Gabbana’s in-house gemologist (it’s a casual affair).

Story continues

Italian label Dolce & Gabbana boasts an in-house gemologist

Of course, men’s jewellery is nothing new. From the court of Louis XIV to the maharajahs of Baroda, jewellery was part of the status-symbol peacockery of powerful men. Hans Holbein’s portrait of Henry VIII depicts the ruthless ruler in a sparkling array of pearls and rubies, a display of glittering wealth contrasting with the severity of his stare.

Wedding bands aside, for many men a signet ring is about as “extra” as they’re prepared to go, although the item has become somewhat maligned in recent years as the accessory of those who frequent flat-roof pubs and dog tracks.

Timothée Chalamet sparkles on the red carpet in 2022 - Getty

'Chalamet has been known to wear Cartier necklaces and rings, as well as decorating his jacket lapel with a constellation of brooches' says Doig

But as menswear has become more expressive and experimental (and, yes, more gender fluid) over the past 20 years, the joy of a little zhuzh in the jewellery department has crept into the wardrobe. I used to be a firm refusenik – too Sopranos, too Liberace – but gradually I’ve come round to the odd chain with a charm here and there, picking up one or two as souvenirs when I travel. Men rarely get to express themselves in how they decorate their look, bar a pair of cufflinks or a watch, so it’s pleasing to wear something with a bit of personality.

Pearls, I grant you, are a particularly difficult path to navigate, the connotations of their creamy politeness being that of granny’s Sunday best and Wasp twinsets. They’re a particular kind of catnip to Gen Z guys, however, the juxtaposition of a young man in this most old-ladyish of accessories being the whole point. I’d resemble Mrs Doubtfire, but if you’re a cool young thing in east London (which I resolutely am not), they’re par for the course of stylish dressing.

Even Erling Haaland can't resist a bit of extra zhuzh, as seen at the Dolce & Gabbana show in Puglia - GregKessler/KesslerStudio

Should you be picking up a strand anytime soon? Perhaps pearls are something of a push for the average man, but there are specific men’s jewellery brands that create pieces using more masculine materials, such as Le Gramme’s rings in brushed black ceramic or necklaces with a charm in rich, sepia-toned tiger’s eye.

Diamonds might be a girl’s best friend, but there’s no reason a discreet little pendant or even just a smart lapel pin can’t be yours.

Try these...

merch

Clockwise from left: Silver pin, £350, Dolce & Gabbana; Tom Wood cushion pendant, £295, End Clothing; Miansai gold-vermeil ring, £145, Matches; Ceramic bracelet, £560, le gramme

Do you wear jewellery? If not, would you try it? Let us know in the comments.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.