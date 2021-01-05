Harry Styles stalker back in court accused of flouting restraining order
Harry Styles’ stalker was back in the dock at Christmas over an allegation he flouted a restraining order to contact the singer again.
Pablo Tarazaga-Orero, 27, was banned from going within 250m of the One Direction singer in 2019 after camping outside the star’s north London home for months.
Styles, a Brit Award winner and star of the acclaimed film Dunkirk, told a court the stalking campaign had left him feeling “scared” and “very uncomfortable”.
Under the terms of a 2019 restraining order, Tarazaga-Orero was banned from talking to Styles or contacting him at all.
But it is said the Spanish national made contact with Styles over social media on December 22, allegedly flouting the court order.
Tarazaga-Orero was in the dock on Boxing Day to deny the charge, and is due to return to court later this month for a pre-trial hearing in his case.
Styles, now an accomplished solo artist after finding boyband fame through The X Factor, told Hendon magistrates court in October 2019 how he had first spotted Tarazaga-Orero sleeping rough at a bus stop and stopped to offer money to get food or a hotel.
“I thought it was sad that someone so young was sleeping rough at a bus stop when it was cold”, the singer said.
Tarazaga-Orero asked if he could have some edamame beans because he is vegan, and the following day Styles returned with two sandwiches, two salads, and two muffins from a vegan café.
However the singer said he found Tarazaga-Orero’s behaviour “odd”, leaving him feeling “unsafe or uneasy” at home and reassessing his personal security.
Tarazaga-Orero remained camped out near to the star’s home, followed Styles to the pub, and posted £49.95 in change through his letterbox, the court heard.
“I never really encountered this kind of behaviour before”, Styles told the court. “I’ve employed a night guard. I continue to lock my bedroom door at night.”
District Judge Nigel Dean convicted Tarazaga-Orero and sentenced him to a 12-month community order including rehab sessions, while also imposing the restraining order banning Tarazaga-Orero from going near Styles’ home or business addresses, concerts, or public events, and barring him from direct or indirect contact including social media.
At his trial, Tarazaga-Orero denied being an obsessed fan of Styles.
He is accused of contacting Styles again from a property in Regent Street, and gave his address as a housing block in Finchley during his Boxing Day court appearance.
He was granted bail under a 9pm to 6am curfew, and has been ordered to return to Highbury Corner magistrates court on January 18 for a case management hearing. Tarazaga entered a not guilty plea to a charge of breaching a restraining order, under the 1997 Protection from Harassment Act.
