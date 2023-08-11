Harry Styles spotted getting cosy with actress Taylor Russell after actor’s London press night

Harry Styles has been spotted with Canadian actress Taylor Russell, with the pair putting on a very cosy display during a night out in London.

The singer, 29, attended the press night of the Waves actress’ new play – The Effect – at the National Theatre.

On Wednesday, the potential new couple were spotted looking very close as they celebrated at the post-show party.

The Bones And All star, 28, was seen placing a hand on the former One Direction star’s shoulder, while the singer was spotted gazing lovingly at her and holding her belongings.

Taylor Russell at The Effect press night at the National Theatre (Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Styles also introduced Russell to his friend James Corden and wife Julia Carey, who were also at the press night.

After the event, Styles was picked up in a chauffeur-driven car outside the theatre – which then reportedly dove round to the stage door to collect Russell.

It comes after the actress was spotted at Styles’s Vienna Love On Tour concert.

It was recently confirmed that the global show raised £5 million for charity.

Harry Styles on stage (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The former One Direction star wrapped up his Love On Tour shows last month after playing to more than five million people over 173 dates.

The shows have raised more than $6.5 million (£5 million) for charities, including causes such as reproductive rights, gun control, humanitarian aid and voting rights.

They include Planned Parenthood, Choose Love, Physicians For Reproductive Health, Black Minds Matter UK, Save The Children, International Rescue Committee and Every Town For Gun Safety.

Styles and Russell have also been spotted enjoying some time together in London earlier in summer.

Styles has been linked to a series of women since his split from long-term partner Olivia Wilde earlier this year. Most notably, Emily Ratajkowski – a friend of film director Wilde.

David Hockney painting a portrait of Harry Styles (JP Goncalves de Lima/David Hockney/PA) (PA Media)

The news comes just weeks after it was confirmed that a painting of Styles created by English artist David Hockney will go on display at the National Portrait Gallery in London.

Hockney, 86, painted Styles in his art studio in Normandy, France.

The painting is one of more than 30 new portraits that will be displayed for the first time when David Hockney: Drawing from Life opens on November 2.

The portrait of Styles depicts the singer wearing an orange and red cardigan with a pearl necklace and blue jeans.

Styles was formerly a member of boy band One Direction which was formed on The X Factor in 2010.

He has released three albums as a solo artist, including the 2022 album Harry’s House which went to number one on the official UK albums chart.