Who Is Harry Styles' Sister? All About Gemma Styles

Harry Styles and Gemma Styles posed together in 'Vogue' as a surprise for their mother

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Harry Styles may make headlines with his dating life, his sold-out stadium shows and his bold fashion sense, but he’s not the only Styles sibling making a mark.

Gemma Styles is Harry’s older sister, and when Gemma isn’t cheering on her brother or posing alongside him in Vogue, she’s an environmental activist, writer, fashion designer and influencer.



Gemma often speaks out on causes she cares about, such as climate change, workers’ rights, donating blood and more. She also spends time with her boyfriend of several years and works on her podcast, on which she interviews experts on topics like mental health and sustainability.

So who is Harry Styles’ sister? Here’s everything to know about Gemma Styles.

She is a writer who has contributed to Glamour and Refinery29

Gemma Styles Instagram

Gemma is a writer who has been published in many different outlets in addition to her own blog. According to her website, she writes about topics in the news -- like social media and politics -- and in pieces like an open letter to online bullies published by Glamour U.K. and a voting guide for Refinery29.

She has been dating Michal Mlynowski since 2015

Gemma Styles Instagram

Since 2015, Gemma has been dating business analyst Michal Mlynowski -- and one of the couple’s early dates was seeing Harry perform with One Direction. During a September 2015 performance at the Apple Music Festival, Harry addressed the crowd, saying, “I’m sorry if I seem distracted. My sister’s here on a date, and I’m trying to keep an eye on it.”

His bandmate Liam Payne added, “We’re all watching you!”

Harry got a whole stadium to sing “Happy Birthday” to Gemma

Gemma Styles Instagram

On Dec. 6, 2022, Gemma posted a video from her brother’s concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where the crowd sang “Happy Birthday” in her honor. Gemma laid text over the video that said, “70K people singing happy birthday to me,” In the caption, she wrote, “An extremely feed-worthy birthday memory - appreciate you!⁣”

Gemma and Harry appeared in Vogue together

Gemma Styles Instagram

The fashionable siblings appeared together in Vogue in 2020. Harry shared some thoughts on fashion in his interview, telling the outlet: “There's so much joy to be had in playing with clothes. I've never really thought too much about what it means — it just becomes this extended part of creating something."

Gemma and Harry had plans to surprise their mother with their photos in the magazine. “My mum loved to dress us up,” Gemma recalled to Vogue. “I always hated it, and Harry was always quite into it.”

She has an eyewear line

Gemma Styles Instagram

Harry’s not the only one with fashion sense in this family. Gemma has her own line of glasses and sunglasses, which can be purchased at Baxter & Bonny. “As always, my focus is on timeless shapes designed to outlast seasonal trends,” she wrote of her line. “So I’m delighted that we’re bringing back some favorites from the last collection as well as introducing these glorious new ones.”

Gemma Styles Eyewear’s Instagram account also features many of the brand’s frames that are available for purchase.

She graduated from Sheffield Hallam University in 2013

Gemma Styles Instagram



In 2013, Harry congratulated his sister on her graduation from Sheffield Hallam University. Next to a picture of the two of them, he wrote, “She's all clever and that.” The university also tweeted a picture of the siblings, congratulating Gemma and extending “a warm Sheffield welcome to her brother.”

She is an influencer who has worked with Revolve, BMW and Evian Water

Dave Benett/Getty

Like fellow fashionistas Remi Bader, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez, Gemma has had paid partnerships with the clothing and lifestyle brand Revolve. In one 2018 Instagram post marked as a paid partnership, Gemma donned a striped bikini top, striped skirt and a bold red lip at the Rosewood Bermuda hotel.

More recently, she’s worked with BMW on a series of videos about sustainable travel and with Evian Water to promote their carbon-neutral suite at Wimbledon 2022.

Her mom Anne Twist had sweet words about Gemma and Harry

Gemma Styles Instagram

In an April 2023 interview, the Styles siblings’ mom, Anne Twist, spoke to the Daily Mail about her two famous children.

“I'm very proud of both Harry and his older sister Gemma and the adults they've become," she said. "They're both really hard-working, they've got good morals and they're really kind people."

She continued, “I know it sounds like a dreadful cliche but as long as they're happy, that's the most important thing.”

She hosts a podcast called Good Influence

Gemma Styles Instagram

In addition to her work as a writer, designer and influencer, Gemma also hosts a podcast called Good Influence. “Each week, you and I will meet a guest, who’ll help us pay attention to something we should know about as well as answer some of your questions,” she wrote on her website. Previous topics have included stress management, sustainable fashion and financial literacy. Good Influence is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and several other audio platforms.

