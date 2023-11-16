Harry Styles Shows Off Results Of Dramatic Hair Transformation After Shaving His Head

Harry Styles at the Grammys in February

Harry Styles at the Grammys in February

Harry Styles has showed off the results of his dramatic new hairstyle after recently shaving his head.

Last week, whispers began among fans suggesting that the Grammy-winning star could have cut off his signature curls, which divided opinion as Harry’s hair has grown to become his trademark during his decade in the spotlight.

TMZ later confirmed this to be the case when they shared footage of the freshly-shorn singer at U2’s concert in Las Vegas.

On Wednesday evening, Harry’s beauty line Pleasing posted a new snap of the former One Direction performer on Instagram, which doubled up as the hard launch for his daring new do.

“Our Founder, Harry Styles, toasts the launch of Pleasing Fragrance with friends in London,” they wrote alongside the snap, which featured the As It Was singer smiling in a brown jumper at an event for the brand.

Check out the photo on Pleasing’s Instagram here.

Harry on stage at the Brits earlier this year

Harry on stage at the Brits earlier this year

Harry first came into the public eye as a teenager when he auditioned for The X Factor in 2011, and immediately became synonymous with his long curls.

During his time in One Direction, the chart-topping star grew his hair past shoulder-length, before cutting it to a much shorter style (and donating his locks to the Little Princess Trust) when he launched his solo career.

Harry's hair was at its longest during his days in One Direction

Harry's hair was at its longest during his days in One Direction

The British star is currently enjoying some downtime following a hectic few years.

After multiple wins at both the Grammys and Brit Awards (including the top prize at both ceremonies for his third album Harry’s House), Harry wrapped his mammoth Love On Tour world jaunt in July after two years on the road.

Last year also saw him embark on an acting career with roles in the films My Policeman and Don’t Worry Darling, although these were both met with a lukewarm reception, to say the least.

READ MORE: