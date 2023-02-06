Harry Styles says Grammys win doesn't happen to 'people like me.' Why it's sparking backlash

Harry Styles took home two more Grammy Awards – including the biggest prize of the night – for his 2022 album "Harry's House." While his win is no surprise on the basis of his talent (he's won 3 Grammys with 9 nominations), his speech was confusing to many who expected the award to go to Beyoncé.

The "As It Was" singer and "Don't Worry Darling" actor, 29, accepted the awards for best pop vocal performance and Album of the Year on Sunday night, thanking his fellow nominees including Beyoncé, Adele, Lizzo and Brandi Carlile.

"I've been so inspired by every artist in this category with me," the British singer said in his speech. "On nights like tonight, there are no such things as 'best' in music. This is really, really kind. I'm so grateful. This doesn't happen to people like me very often."

Harry Styles accepts the award for album of the year for “Harry's House”.

Some criticized his speech, particularly where he said "people like me" never win.

"Saying 'this doesn’t happen to people like me very often' when a Black woman hasn't won that award since 1999 is crazy lol," one user tweeted in reference to Lauryn Hill's win two decades ago.

Saying “this doesn’t happen to people like me very often” when a Black woman hasn't won that award since 1999 is crazy lol — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) February 6, 2023

“this doesn’t happen to people like me very often” IT LITERALLY ONLY HAPPENS TO PEOPLE LIKE YOU????" another wrote.

"Harry said things like this don't happen to people like him. Sir, you are a white, male pop star. Please. The Grammys exist for people like you.." a user tweeted.

Another user acknowledged that Styles "worked hard," but called the viral moment "cringe."

"No one can take that away from him. But read the room. Please."

Harry said things like this don't happen to people like him. Sir, you are a white, male pop star. Please. The Grammys exist for people like you.. — CiCi Adams (@CiCiAdams_) February 6, 2023

Others, however, defended the artist for pushing boundaries when it comes to traditional gender norms in fashion and spreading kindness with his music.

Story continues

"I don’t understand the hate @Harry_Styles is getting for winning AOTY," one user wrote. "The album was incredible. Hes (sic) whole existence is dedicated to being kind to others no matter your color, gender, sexuality."

Earlier that evening, Beyoncé made history with the most Grammy wins – ever. The "Break My Soul" singer brought her 22-year-total to 32 on Sunday, topping the 31 statues claimed by legendary Hungarian conductor Georg Solti and making her the all-time awards champ of the Recording Industry Association of America. She took home four trophies in dance and R&B categories, but was snubbed in the major races – and has never won album of the year.

"Thank you so much. I'm trying not to be too emotional. I'm trying to just receive this night," a visibly emotional Beyoncé said, thanking in particular the LGBTQ community for their support of her music. "I'd like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre."

What you may have missed from the Grammys

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Harry Styles: Grammys 2023 win doesn't happen to 'people like me'