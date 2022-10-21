Harry Styles Returns to the Big Screen in ‘My Policeman.‘ Here’s When You Can Stream it Online

watch-my-policeman-online-harry-styles-movie-prime-video - Credit: Amazon Studios

It’s been less than a month since Harry Styles appeared on the silver screen in Don’t Worry Darling, but now fans can already watch the singer in his next film, My Policeman, now playing in theaters.

The Amazon Studios drama, directed by Michael Grandage, is set in the Fifties in the British town Brighton. Based on the novel by Bethan Roberts, My Policeman follows Styles’ character, a police officer named Tom, and his relationships with his wife, a school teacher named Marion, played by Emma Corrin, and his secret affair with their friend, a museum curator named Patrick, played by David Dawson.

More from Rolling Stone

'My Policeman' Book

Price: $17.00 at $14.49

Buy Now

“This love is all-consuming,” you can hear Dawson’s character Patrick say in the film’s trailer. “I pity people who don’t know what it feels like to be this in love. Come with me, just you and I.”

Written by Ron Nyswaner, the movie tells the story over four decades and extends into the Nineties, with Linus Roache, Gina McKee, and Rupert Everett later playing the three friends.

“It’s obviously pretty unfathomable now to think, ‘Oh, you couldn’t be gay. That was illegal,'” Styles previously said about My Policeman in our Rolling Stone cover story. “I think everyone, including myself, has your own journey with figuring out sexuality and getting more comfortable with it. … It’s not like ‘This is a gay story about these guys being gay.’ It’s about love and about wasted time to me.”

How to Watch My Policeman

Read on for where you can find tickets online to see My Policeman in theaters, and when you can finally stream it at home.

My Policeman: Premiere Date, Theater Showtimes, Tickets

My Policeman opens in theaters on Oct. 21, 2022. Moviegoers can buy tickets ahead of time and check their local showtimes online on Fandango. The film has a runtime of about an hour and 53 minutes.

Story continues

'My Policeman' Tickets

Price: at Fandango

Buy Now

How to Watch My Policeman Online: Where Can You Stream the New Harry Styles Movie?

Though My Policeman is only playing in movie theaters right now, that doesn’t mean that fans will have to wait too long before they can watch it on a streaming service right at home. In fact, because this is an Amazon Studios release, the romantic drama will arrive on Prime Video on Nov. 4, 2022 — only two weeks following its theatrical premiere.

Prime Membership

Price: at $14.99/month

Buy Now

If you want to stream My Policeman at home, you’ll only be able to watch it for free through the Prime Video app on your device, no promo code needed, starting the first week of November. Though the movie could become available on other streaming services down the road, it’s unlikely it’ll head to Netflix, Hulu, or HBO Max any time soon. For now, Prime Video remains your best streaming bet for watching My Policeman after its theatrical run.

If you don’t already have a Prime membership, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial, and then you’ll pay just $14.99 a month or $139 for the annual package. Your Prime membership includes access to exclusive deals, Amazon Music, plus streaming access to Amazon Originals like My Policeman, and thousands of other TV series and movie titles.

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.