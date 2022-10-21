Harry Styles Returns to the Big Screen in ‘My Policeman.‘ Here’s When You Can Stream it Online

John Lonsdale
·3 min read
watch-my-policeman-online-harry-styles-movie-prime-video - Credit: Amazon Studios
watch-my-policeman-online-harry-styles-movie-prime-video - Credit: Amazon Studios

It’s been less than a month since Harry Styles appeared on the silver screen in Don’t Worry Darling, but now fans can already watch the singer in his next film, My Policeman, now playing in theaters.

The Amazon Studios drama, directed by Michael Grandage, is set in the Fifties in the British town Brighton. Based on the novel by Bethan Roberts, My Policeman follows Styles’ character, a police officer named Tom, and his relationships with his wife, a school teacher named Marion, played by Emma Corrin, and his secret affair with their friend, a museum curator named Patrick, played by David Dawson.

More from Rolling Stone

'My Policeman' Book

Price: $17.00 at $14.49

Buy Now

“This love is all-consuming,” you can hear Dawson’s character Patrick say in the film’s trailer. “I pity people who don’t know what it feels like to be this in love. Come with me, just you and I.”

Written by Ron Nyswaner, the movie tells the story over four decades and extends into the Nineties, with Linus Roache, Gina McKee, and Rupert Everett later playing the three friends.

“It’s obviously pretty unfathomable now to think, ‘Oh, you couldn’t be gay. That was illegal,'” Styles previously said about My Policeman in our Rolling Stone cover story. “I think everyone, including myself, has your own journey with figuring out sexuality and getting more comfortable with it. … It’s not like ‘This is a gay story about these guys being gay.’ It’s about love and about wasted time to me.”

How to Watch My Policeman
How to Watch My Policeman

Read on for where you can find tickets online to see My Policeman in theaters, and when you can finally stream it at home.

My Policeman: Premiere Date, Theater Showtimes, Tickets

My Policeman opens in theaters on Oct. 21, 2022. Moviegoers can buy tickets ahead of time and check their local showtimes online on Fandango. The film has a runtime of about an hour and 53 minutes.

'My Policeman' Tickets

Price: at Fandango

Buy Now

How to Watch My Policeman Online: Where Can You Stream the New Harry Styles Movie?

Though My Policeman is only playing in movie theaters right now, that doesn’t mean that fans will have to wait too long before they can watch it on a streaming service right at home. In fact, because this is an Amazon Studios release, the romantic drama will arrive on Prime Video on Nov. 4, 2022 — only two weeks following its theatrical premiere.

Prime Membership

Price: at $14.99/month

Buy Now

If you want to stream My Policeman at home, you’ll only be able to watch it for free through the Prime Video app on your device, no promo code needed, starting the first week of November. Though the movie could become available on other streaming services down the road, it’s unlikely it’ll head to Netflix, Hulu, or HBO Max any time soon. For now, Prime Video remains your best streaming bet for watching My Policeman after its theatrical run.

If you don’t already have a Prime membership, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial, and then you’ll pay just $14.99 a month or $139 for the annual package. Your Prime membership includes access to exclusive deals, Amazon Music, plus streaming access to Amazon Originals like My Policeman, and thousands of other TV series and movie titles.

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Record of 23 Canadians on opening-night rosters as NBA season tips off

    The rise of basketball talent coming from north of the border only continues to grow as the years pass. A record 23 Canadians will be on opening-night rosters as the NBA tips off its regular season on Tuesday. It's the ninth consecutive season Canada is the second-most represented country in the league, behind only the United States. The previous record of players for Canada was 18 from last season. "That just goes to show the growth of the game globally as well. We've continued to see that the

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog sidelined for 12 weeks after knee surgery

    Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will be sidelined for approximately three months after undergoing knee surgery on Tuesday.

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • NHL botched its season-opening festivities

    With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • Dougie Hamilton breaks tie in 3rd, Devils beat Ducks 4-2

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Defenseman Dougie Hamilton broke a tie 33 seconds into the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jesper Bratt set up Hamilton with a cross-crease pass to Hamilton parked to the right of goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Blackwood denied Ducks scoring leader Troy Terry from in front on the power play midway through the third as New Jersey held on for its first victory of the season after two losses. Daw

  • Roughriders linebacker Sankey leading CFL in tackles once again

    He's in a different city with a different team but Darnell Sankey is in a familiar place. The Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker has a CFL-high 104 tackles, three more than Hamilton's Jovan Santos-Knox. Last season — his first in Canada — the six-foot-one, 245-pound Sankey registered a league-leading 97 tackles with the Calgary Stampeders. "First and foremost I'm incredibly blessed," Sankey said in a recent telephone interview. "To be honest, I felt I could come in here and do the same, if not