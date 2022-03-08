Harry Styles' Pleasing Readies for Spring With New "Shroom Bloom" Collection

    Harry Styles' Pleasing Readies for Spring With New "Shroom Bloom" Collection

    Harry Styles' Pleasing Readies for Spring With New "Shroom Bloom" Collection

    Harry Styles' Pleasing Readies for Spring With New "Shroom Bloom" Collection

    Harry Styles' Pleasing Readies for Spring With New "Shroom Bloom" Collection

    Harry Styles' Pleasing Readies for Spring With New "Shroom Bloom" Collection

Pauline De Leon
1 min read

Following its inaugural launch back in November 2021, Pleasing by Harry Styles is back with its second collection dubbed "Shroom Bloom."

The upcoming range features the brand's new products: Acid Drops Lucid Overnight Serum and Hand and Nail Balm. The former is infused with skin-loving ingredients that work together to replenish the skin and minimize the appearance of pores. Meanwhile, the latter protects and soothes hands thanks to the natural plant collagen, shea butter and moisturizing apricot. In addition to the new offerings, four biodegradable nail polishes will be a part of the launch, which will be available in pale green "Sprouting," beige "Tender Bud," vibrant red "Vine Ripe," and a sheer holographic bio-glitter topcoat called "The Whole Dewniverse."

Peep what to expect above. Pleasing's "Shroom Bloom" range will release on March 15 online.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pleasing (@pleasing)

