Harry Styles to play Florence Pugh's on-screen husband in Olivia Wilde's thriller Don't Worry Darling

From Harper's BAZAAR

Harry Styles is returning to the big screen following the success of his acting debut in Christopher Nolan's war film Dunkirk.

The singer will be joining Florence Pugh and Chris Pine in Olivia Wilde's psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling. The former One Direction member will be replacing Shia LaBeouf, who had to exit the project due to scheduling conflicts, Deadline reports.

Little Women star Pugh will take the lead as a housewife who uncovers a disturbing truth about her seemingly perfect life in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert. Styles will play Pugh's picture-perfect husband, who loves her dearly, but is also harbouring a dark secret from her.

View photos Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris - Getty Images More

Pine will play the leader of a mysterious worksite. All the men are employed outside of their remote town, and Pine's character is worshipped by all of his employees and wives, as though he were a cult leader.

The film will be Wilde's follow-up to her critically acclaimed directorial hit Booksmart, which was released last summer. The actress and director will also produce the film, and have a supporting role. Dakota Johnson will also star.

View photos Photo credit: Getty Images More

BAFTA-nominated screenwriter Katie Silberman, who was a co-writer on Booksmart, is writing the screenplay.

It was recently reported that Styles lost out on the lead role of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic to Austin Butler. Last year, he was offered the part of Prince Eric in Disney's anticipated live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, but was said to have turned it down.

Meanwhile, in addition to Don't Worry Darling, Wilde has another huge directorial project in the works - directing a female-centric Marvel film.

The star recently confirmed she's collaborating with Sony to develop a movie in the famous superhero universe with a lead female character, which is rumoured to centre around Spider-Woman.

In need of some at-home inspiration? Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for skincare and self-care, the latest cultural hits to read and download, and the little luxuries that make staying in so much more satisfying.

SIGN UP

Plus, sign up here to get Harper’s Bazaar magazine delivered straight to your door.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like