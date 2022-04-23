Harry Styles Performing I Will Survive With Lizzo In Pink Fur At Coachella Is As Fabulous As It Sounds

Harry Styles’ made sure his second headlining spot at Coachella on Friday night was a show to remember when he was joined on stage by Lizzo to perform Gloria Gaynor’s classic, I Will Survive.

The two stars looked resplendent in pink fake fur as they belted out the disco classic at the festival in the Colorado Desert.

And if that wasn’t enough, the pair also treated the adoring crowd to a cover of One Direction’s debut hit, What Makes You Beautiful, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

harry styles and lizzo singing i will survive by gloria gaynor in 2022 while wearing a pink fur is a cultural reset#Coachella#HARRYCHELLApic.twitter.com/e2httBJ76y — Gio is a sunflower 🌻 (@harrehsdimpless) April 23, 2022

harry styles bringing out lizzo



THIS DUO IS ICONIC #harrychellapic.twitter.com/PZVHTBc3Vh — elizabeth ♡ (@xelizabethmxx) April 23, 2022

ARE WE ALL FUCKING HALLUCINATING HARRY STYLES AND LIZZO SINGING I WILL SURVIVE ON COACHELLA — ni🧣 track 5 in H🏡 (@stillluvr) April 23, 2022

Following their performance, Lizzo shared a selfie on Instagram of her on stage with with Harry.

“Proud of you @harrystyles. Thank u for having me,” she captioned the snap.

Harry and Lizzo’s friendship goes way back, starting when the former 1D star performed a cover of Lizzo’s Juice for his BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge session in December 2019.

The following month, the two stars performed Juice in Miami during Lizzo’s Super Bowl concert, and then Lizzo Covered Harry’s hit Adore You during her BBC Radio 1 session.

Lizzo’s surprise appearance at Coachella comes after Harry introduced Canadian country music star Shania Twain to help with his set during the first weekend of the festival.

Both Harry and Lizzo have new albums on the way. Harry’s third solo album, Harry’s House is released on 20 May, while Lizzo’s Special follows on 15 July.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

