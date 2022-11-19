Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are Reportedly ‘Taking a Break’ After 2 Years of Dating

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde might be over, darling.

According to multiple sources who spoke with People, Wilde and Styles are “taking a break” after two years together—and I just realized we should have been using WildStyle as their ship name this whole time.

“He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.,” one source told the publication. "It's a very amicable decision." Speaking of Wilde's kids, the Don't Worry Darling director was seen dancing with her eight-year-old son Otis and six-year-old daughter Daisy at Styles' Los Angeles concert as recently as November 15.

“They're still very close friends,” the source continued, while another added, "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."

Wilde shares her children with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, whom she dated for ten years before announcing their split in November 2020. After meeting on the set of Don't Worry Darling in October 2020, photos of Wilde and Styles holding hands at a wedding went viral in January 2021.

“What started out as a close friendship quickly turned romantic,” an insider told People at the time. “Everyone saw it coming. During breaks, he wasn't able to stay away and visited her trailer.”

Technically, the 38-year-old director and 28-year-old singer never officially confirmed their relationship. “Sometimes people say, ‘You’ve only publicly been with women,’ and I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone," Styles told Rolling Stone in August 2022. "If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something.”

In October, however, Wilde and Sudeikis’s former nanny gave an interview with DailyMail.com detailing a dramatic fight between her employers over the “As It Was” singer. According to the anonymous nanny, the incident ended with Sudeikis lying underneath Wilde’s car to stop her from delivering a salad with her “special dressing” to the pop star.

In response, Sudeikis and Wilde put aside their differences to release a joint statement condemning the interview. “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” they said on October 17. “Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex.”

Still, Wilde couldn't help but add fuel to the fire by posting a salad dressing recipe on Instagram Stories the very next day. We may not have known much about Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' relationship, but we sure are going to miss the drama.

