Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Reportedly Break Up — and His Stans Are Weirdly Happy About It

After news of Harry Styles’ and Olivia Wilde’s two-year relationship ending made its rounds on social media, the pop star’s fans have responded with odd, but not surprising, enthusiasm.

According to multiple reports, Styles and Wilde came to the mutual decision as the “As It Was” singer prepares for his Love On Tour overseas. The split follows the very real movie-within-a-movie aftermath that took place after Olivia Wilde’s sophomore directorial offering, Don’t Worry Darling, premiered in theaters. And while the timeline of the post-movie debacle that included alleged breakups, love affairs, fall outs, and a spitgate has been somewhat settled, the Twitter threads and TikTok reactions have reignited with word of the actor-director breakup.

The Styles fandom took to social media soapboxes to revel in the news. Some even making (or at least, photoshopping) actual cakes to commemorate the parting. There was also the imagined text exchange and outright delight.

During their relationship, the public acted appalled at the couple’s age difference and there has been an intense pocket of Styles’ fandom that dedicates itself to criticizing Wilde, from her dancing to jokes she made decades ago.

During an interview with Rolling Stone‘s Brittany Spanos, Styles called Twitter “a shitstorm of people trying to be awful to people” and acknowledged how small corners of the internet could be toxic to those close to him. “That obviously doesn’t make me feel good,” he said.

Still, Styles also acknowledged that not all his fans are as critical. “It’s obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you’re at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something,” he said. “I just wanted to sing. I didn’t want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that.”

