Harry Styles' mother confirms star HAS shaved his head and reveals reason

(Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP)

Harry Styles’ mother has reportedly confirmed he has shaved his head during a random encounter with a fan in Ikea.

Anne Twist told a fan of the British pop star that he had got rid of his famous luscious locks.

Speculation that Styles has been rocking an extreme new look has been rife for weeks after grainy pictures of the former One Direction star appeared online.

The multi-Grammy winning star showed off his new look while attending U2's show at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada, a few weekends ago.

He was seen enjoying the concert with his girlfriend, the Canadian actress Taylor Russell, 29.

A short clip, posted by celebrity site TMZ, shows the pair embracing while listening to U2. In the footage, 29-year-old Styles’ new look is on full show.

Gossip site DeuxMoi was among the first to share an image of the dramatic change last weekend.

And taking to TikTok, a user called Maddie has shared her random encounter with Harry’s mum.

After approaching her in the flatpack furniture store, the fan said she plucked up the courage to ask: “Has Harry shaved his head?”

The fan claimed that Anne replied: “Yes.”

The fan continued: “My dad then said, ‘Is it for a film or is it just for a change?’”

Anne’s response was reportedly: “It’s because he’s on holiday, he fancied a change.”

Fans of Styles reacted in shock after news of his buzz cut surfaced.

“To everyone posting the pic Harry Styles with his shaved head, please stop it’s hurting me emotionally, mentally and physically,” one wrote.

Another said: “Harry styles stick your hair back on right now” while another added: “Harry styles you have 48 hours to grow your hair out of a buzzcut. Less than 48 hours even.”