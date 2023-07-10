Harry Styles Might Have a New Woman in His Life

Has Hollywood found its next big It couple in Harry Styles and Taylor Russell?

TMZ published photos of Russell "in what appears to be a VIP tent" at Styles's Love on Tour concert in Vienna, Italy this past Saturday. In the snaps, she can be seen with her signature curled bob while wearing a white top with a low-cut V-shaped back.

Eagle-eyed fans have also spotted Styles and Russell in public together on numerous occasions, fueling ongoing speculation about the duo's romantic status. Back in June, TikTok user @ellahodgkinson shared photos of the pair walking together during a low-key hangout in London. Then, around the time of the musician's Vienna concert this past weekend, fans captured even more footage of the rumored couple exploring the city together on foot.

In one video, Styles goes incognito in a navy blue bomber jacket, a white T-shirt, khaki shorts, a blue baseball cap, black sunglasses, and white Converse sneakers. Meanwhile, Russell wore an all-black outfit composed of a cropped T-shirt, baggy trousers, black Adidas Sambas, and a black cap.

During another sighting, Russell changed into a sleeveless white dress with a deep V-shaped back, similar to the outfit she was wearing in TMZ's pap pics.

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell spotted together in Vienna. pic.twitter.com/g9e7ui4NzH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 9, 2023

The "As It Was" singer was last publicly attached to filmmaker Olivia Wilde. The two dated for about a year before ultimately breaking up last November. Meanwhile, the actor was rumored to have dated her Bones and All costar Timothée Chalamet, though their alleged romance was never confirmed.

