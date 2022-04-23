Harry Styles and Lizzo duet on One Direction hit at Coachella

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent
·2 min read

Harry Styles paid tribute to his One Direction past with help from his friend and special guest Lizzo, as he opened the second weekend of the Coachella festival.

The pop stars appeared on stage together during Styles’ headline set at the US festival on Friday, wearing matching fur coats, and drawing screams of excitement from adoring fans.

After performing Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive, the pair treated fans to a rendition of What Makes You Beautiful, the hit song by Styles’ former boy band.

It comes after the singer introduced Canadian country music star Shania Twain to help with his set during the first weekend of the festival.

Styles delivered an electrifying performance on Friday, running laps of the main stage and blowing kisses to the crowds.

Dressed in a silver and red sequined waistcoat and trousers, he played favourites including Golden and Watermelon Sugar, as well as new material, performing Boyfriends for only the second time live.

Fireworks lit up the sky over the Colorado Desert as Styles finished with Sign Of The Times, and told the audience it was a “privilege” to be playing the festival after two years of Covid-related delays.

“Life is about moments and this one I will not forget,” he said.

But Lizzo was not the only surprise appearance of the night on the Coachella bill.

Kendrick Lamar also delighted fans by joining his cousin and fellow rapper Baby Keem for a performance of Family Ties, before helping to close the set with a rendition of Vent.

It comes days after Lamar revealed his upcoming fifth studio album, titled Mr Morale & The Big Steppers, will be released on May 13.

Festivalgoers at Coachella
Festivalgoers at Coachella (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Several other British acts also performed on the second Friday of the world-famous music festival in Southern California, including rapper Slowthai and Bristol-based rockers Idles.

Idles guitarist Mark Bowen told the PA news agency it was a “blessing” to be playing at Coachella and that the band enjoyed the challenge of being “underdogs” at the festival.

Saturday will see Oscar-winning pop sensation Billie Eilish headline the main stage again.

Electronic supergroup Swedish House Mafia are due to collaborate with The Weeknd on Sunday, after US rapper Kanye West dropped out of the slot.

The Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival takes place in the southern Californian city of Indio, about 127 miles east of Los Angeles.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Coachella 2022: Harry Styles invites Lizzo on stage to sing One Direction hit for Weekend 2

    Harry Styles brought out Shania Twain last week at Coachella. It was a different twist on Weekend 2 with Lizzo singing "I Will Survive' with Styles.

  • Lizzo Joined Harry Styles For Surprise Performance at Coachella Weekend 2

    For the second week of Coachella, Harry Styles surprised the audience when he invited Lizzo out on the stage to join him in for an electric set.

  • 'Worst Cooks' Jodie Sweetin, Tracey Gold on kitchen fires, the 90s stars competition

    "Full House" star Jodie Sweetin says her TV dad Bob Saget would "be super proud" about Food Network's "Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition."

  • Harry Styles Brings Out Lizzo to Perform One Direction Hit During Coachella Weekend 2

    Harry Styles and Lizzo also performed a rendition of Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" in complementing feathered jackets during the second weekend of Coachella

  • Surprise! Billie Eilish brings out Paramore's Hayley Williams at Coachella for her Weekend 2 set

    For her second weekend as a Coachella headliner, Billie Eilish brought out Hayley Williams of Paramore to sing an acoustic take on "Misery Business."

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk's milestone night on Thursday came in a division-clinching win. He scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames locked up first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Calgary scored first for the NHL-leading 50th time, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the second period. With the Flames on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and stuffed the puck

  • Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins added another memorable chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday night. The Habs celebrated the life of legend Guy Lafleur who passed away Friday. Down 4-1, Montreal (20-49-11) rallied with two goals in the third period but the Bruins escaped the emotional Bell Centre with a 5-3 win. “The rivalry, it's still there from the years so every time we play Montreal, we want to make sure we put our best foot forward,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassid

  • Legal experts question conclusions of NHLPA report on Kyle Beach

    Despite inconsistent reports and mixed recollections, the independent investigation made clear conclusions.

  • Lawsuit reveals long-time Red Wings Zamboni driver fired for peeing into drain

    A lawsuit filed by Al Sobotka alleges he was discriminated against based on his age and disability.

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play

  • Kraken hold on to beat Avalanche 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.