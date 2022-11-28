Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner rumoured to be reconnecting after their break-ups

It's safe to say that Cupid has had a busy few weeks, what with all the celebrity re-pairings going on. From Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski to Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah, it seems it's all change over in the US when it comes to loved-up celebrities. And that list now includes Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner – apparently – who both recently split from their partners.

Harry, as we know, has been dating Don't Worry Darling director and actor Olivia Wilde for some years, but the pair recently called time on their romance. Similarly, rumours have been swirling that Kendall and her boyfriend, Devin Booker, are no more – although there's been no official confirmation of this.

CBS Photo Archive - Getty Images

Nevertheless, according to a source who spoke to The Sun, Harry and Kendall – who had unconfirmed on/off relationship in the mid 2010s – have been reconnecting. "Harry and Kendall have always stayed in touch, but in light of their recent splits, they have more time for one another," the insider, described as an 'LA source', said. "Kendall is one of the few people to understand the level of fame and scrutiny which Harry endures. She is also dealing with her own tough time."

But the source says that the pair aren't planning on rushing into anything too soon. "Close as they are, Harry and Kendall found dating difficult, and all of those practical problems they faced years ago are still there," the insider claimed, pointing to Harry and Kendall's busy schedules, which reportedly led to their eventual break-up. "That said, their friends speculate that they might hang out over the holidays. In the past they have gone away together shortly after respective break-ups, so they could very well end up on a yacht soaking up the sun in the next couple of months."

Hey Harry! I'm single, if you're looking...

