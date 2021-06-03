Harry Styles Just Registered A Beauty Company

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Harry Styles attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

May we have your attention please: Harry Styles may be launching his own beauty brand. In mid-May, the 27-year-old Gucci model and “Watermelon Sugar High” singer quietly registered a trademark with UK’s official company register, Companies House, marking the nature of his business as ‘wholesale of perfume and cosmetics.’

Now, Us Weekly, reports that they have obtained the official trademark documents for a potential cosmetics brand called, “Styles, Harry Edward.” At first glance, the label reads as a scrambled version of the star’s given name, but fans have been quick to point out, the word order may have been strategic, lending itself to the feminist abbreviation “S.H.E.”

Now I will buy and use only Harry Edward Styles cosmetics pic.twitter.com/HLWKi94okT — Karen. (@gucciskiss) May 30, 2021

While we can’t say for sure whether we can anticipate a “Styles, Harry Edward” label or a shortened “S.H.E” branding, we do know that Styles himself will be actively involved in product development. The registration documents list the musician as a brand “Director,” alongside Emma Spring, who has worked with the musician for years. As for what they’re concocting, we’ll just have to wait and see. Though, perfume and nail varnish hit top of mind.

