Harry Styles Endorses Joe Biden In US Election: 'Vote With Kindness'

Harry Styles has voiced his thoughts on the upcoming US election, revealing he’s endorsing Joe Biden in the race for the White House.

On Tuesday evening, the former One Direction star retweeted a video of a Biden campaign video, which sees him meeting supporters.

“You deserve a president who will get up every single day and work to make your life better,” Biden captioned the video. “If you elect me, that’s exactly what I’ll do.”

The British singer wrote alongside the clip that he was supporting Biden because he felt he best embodied his key value: kindness.

“If I could vote in America, I’d vote with kindness,” he tweeted.

“Treat people with kindness” has long been a mantra of Harry’s, with the singer even naming one of the tracks on his latest album after his famous motto.

Harry was also seen sporting a badge adorned with the same message when attending the Brit Awards earlier this year, which took place just days after the death of his ex-girlfriend, Caroline Flack.

In the lead-up to the US presidential election, a number of other musicians have voiced their support for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, including Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez and Justin Timberlake.

Former-wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has also spoken out in favour of Biden, as has Oscar-winning star Jennifer Lawrence, who recently admitted she’d previously voted Republican earlier in her life.

She has since issued a statement clarifying her political stance, insisting she now sides with the Democratic party, despite being raised in a Republican household.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.