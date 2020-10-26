Harry Styles Invests in New State-of-the-Art Manchester Arena

Harry Styles is investing in a new arena to be built in his hometown of Manchester. Dubbed “Co-op Live,” the Oak View Group (OVG) is leading the effort to construct the venue, which gained planning approval in September and is set to open in 2023.

Its arrival represents a £350m investment in the city and should generate 3,500 jobs during construction, along with another 1,000 jobs once completed.

Oak View Group is a leader in live entertainment and global sports and was founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015. (Azoff’s Full Stop Management represents Styles.) OVG boasts eight divisions and offices in Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, Philadelphia, and London.

According to an announcement, Styles “will take more than just a capital interest, he will also be actively involved in the development of the project … and will work alongside OVG’s UK and international team on delivering world-leading experiences at Co-op Live, with a particular focus on fans, unique premium and hospitality areas, and artist spaces.”

The name “Co-op” has sentimental value for Styles whose first job was delivering newspapers for a co-op store in his pre-“X Factor” days.

Said Styles: “I’m incredibly proud and excited to be partnering with OVG on their plans for Co-op Live. Manchester is an incredible city, filled with incredible people, and I couldn’t be happier being involved in this project. It very much feels like coming home. … I was drawn to this project on every level, from the opportunities it brings to the contribution it will make to the city, and most importantly, that it will allow even more live music to thrive in Manchester. It’s just another sign that this amazing city continues to grow.”

“At OVG our vision is driven by a unique view that puts fans and artists first in every decision we make,” added Francesca Bodie, OVG’s president of business development. “There’s no artist in the world right now better placed than Harry to advise us on delivering a first-class experience for visitors and artists at Co-op Live. … We’re focused on building one of the world’s best arenas in Manchester and Harry’s advice and consultation is going to be invaluable as we work to deliver that.”

Manchester is currently home to several large music venues including the Manchester Arena and Emirates Old Trafford stadium, the former was the site of a bombing outside an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017 and the latter hosted the all-star One Love Manchester concert some two weeks later.

See renderings of the arena below:

More from Variety

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.