Harry Styles Invests Minority Stake in British Fashion Designer S.S. Daley

The 'Satellite' singer has invested in the British fashion designer after previous collaborations throughout the years

Harry Styles/ YouTube Harry Styles

Harry Styles is expanding his fashion portfolio.

Styles has invested a minority stake in the British fashion brand Steven Stokey-Daley, reports Vogue.

On Thursday, the brand announced the Fine Line singer, 29, will be investing in the company at the S.S. Daley fall 2024 show in Florence, Italy. Stokey-Daley debuted in September 2021 at London Fashion Week.

“It’s been very much organic,” said Stokey-Daley, 27. “One of the really nice things is, Harry approached me and sort of made it apparent that he was a fan of what we’re doing.”

“And of course, I’m very much a fan of his,” added the designer.

“Harry and I have a shared vision for the future of S.S. Daley and we look forward to this new chapter together as we focus on brand longevity and scaling the business into a modern British heritage house,” shared the designer, reports WWD.

Harry Styles/ YouTube Harry Styles in "Golden" music video.

As a result of the singer’s investment, the designer now has the financial support to “relaunch” the direct-to-consumer website and hire staff, reports Vogue. The investment also allows for the support of a “sustainable and long-term expansion,” reports Hype Beast.

In 2020, after the designer graduated from the University of Westminster, he was informed by a friend that celebrity stylist Harry Lambert was recruiting up-and-coming designers via Instagram to submit their work in an effort to work alongside him.

Soon after, the stylist reached out to Stokey-Daley and requested the young designer to provide pieces. Stokey-Daley then shared pieces from his graduate collection, which were then used for Styles’ “Golden” music video.

“When it came out, he completely widened the spotlight for me,” said the designer, reports Vogue. “There was a huge acceleration in my orders. And it just escalated from there.”

In the music video, Styles mostly wore a white long-sleeved shirt but also showed off other creative outfits such as a yellow bucket hat with long pants and a light blue suit jacket over a button-down and checkered pants. He also goes shirtless altogether while taking a swim in the water.

Columbia Records Harry Styles in "Golden" music video.

After the music video, the Grammy winner was seen by fans in the designer’s pleat-fronted cotton-linen shirt and a pair of floral-printed Oxford bags.

The notorious ensemble worn by the singer was made from curtains Stokey-Daley’s grandmother found in a “charity shop” in their hometown of Liverpool.

SSD is currently sold at Saks Fifth Avenue, Dover Street Market, Matchesfashion and Bergdorf Goodman, among other retailers.

