Harry Styles Helps Fan Propose to His Girlfriend at Show by Giving Him the Mic for a Singalong

Rachel DeSantis
·3 min read
COVENTRY, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Harry Styles performs on stage during Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022 at War Memorial Park on May 29, 2022 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
Dave J Hogan/Getty Harry Styles

Dave J Hogan/Getty Harry Styles

A marriage proposal is always a memorable moment, but for some, it's more memorable than others — especially when Harry Styles is involved!

The "As It Was" singer, 28, helped a fan propose to his girlfriend at a concert in Lisbon in a sweet moment that was captured on video and went viral on TikTok.

Styles often interacts with the crowd during his shows, and on Wednesday, a fan caught the Grammy winner's attention by asking if he could borrow the microphone to "sing two lines" to his girlfriend.

"How long have you been together, first of all?" Styles asked. "If this is like, a two-week thing, there's no chance I'm giving you the microphone."

After the fan said he and his girlfriend had been together "a little more" than a year, Styles obliged, handing off the mic and quickly running to the other side of the stage.

At that point, the man began to sing a few lines of the Elvis Presley classic "Can't Help Falling in Love," and soon, the entire audience, Styles included, joined in.

He eventually got down on one knee and popped the question after pulling a ring from his wallet, and his girlfriend happily accepted with an excited, "Yes!"

RELATED: Harry Styles Helps Fan 'Come Out' at Concert in Joyful Moment: 'You're Officially Gay, My Boy!'

"Congratulations," Styles told the couple as he grabbed his microphone back.

The Harry's House singer is no stranger to giving his fans a hand in their life milestones. On at least three occasions, he's helped fans come out, most recently in June.

At a show in London, he spotted a sign in the crowd that read, "From Ono to Wembley: Help me come out."

Styles then picked up a Pride flag and told the fan that as soon as he lifted it over his head, things would be official.

RELATED VIDEO: Harry Styles Thanks His Teacher for 'Everything in Those Formative Years' at Hometown Show

"When this flag goes above my head, you are officially out, OK?" Styles said, holding the flag out to his side. "I think that's how it works."

"When this [flag] goes over my head, you're officially gay, my boy," he continued.

Eventually, he raised the flag, waved it and blew a kiss, telling the fan, "Congratulations…you are a free man."

Styles also helped a fan reveal the sex of her baby on the way at a show in Nashville in October.

RELATED: Harry Styles' Full 'X Factor' 'UK' Audition Video Reveals He First Sang 'Hey, Soul Sister' for Judges

According to photos shared on Twitter, the fans made signs asking Styles to make the reveal onstage.

"I'm having a baby. Please make it your business..." read one sign, a reference to his "Kiwi" lyric: "I'm having your baby, it's none of your business." Another sign read, "... And open these gender results."

As seen in videos shared on Twitter, Styles happily shared the news with a smile, causing the crowd to cheer as he announced it would be a "little baby girl" after a brief countdown. He then got on his knees and feigned tears before saying, "That's what I wanted! Is that what you wanted?"

