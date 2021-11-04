Harry Styles helps fan come out to mom at Milwaukee concert: 'Lisa, she's gay!'

Music star and fashion icon Harry Styles put on an exuberant and excellent performance at a sold-out Fiserv Forum show Wednesday night.

The crowd, filled with raucous Styles fans, matched his energy and made the arena shake as they jumped to "Golden," Styles' opening song, and during the refrain of "Carolina," from his first solo album.

A shaking arena that seats more than 17,000 people is a little unsettling, but fans trust Styles — so much so that one fan came out as gay to her mom, and the entire crowd, during the show.

After singing "Lights Up," to an arena lit with cellphone flashlights, Styles took a break to read signs in the crowd.

A fan in the pit had a sign that read "My mom is in Section 201. Help me come out."

The crowd helped Harry and the cameras find the fan's mom, whose name is Lisa, on the opposite side of the arena from her daughter.

After a short back and forth, Styles walked over to Lisa's side of the stage and yelled, "Lisa, she's gay!"

a moment that will actually be with me forever. thank you for creating a safe place for me. thank you for letting me grow along side you as a fan. thank you for helping me know who i am. thank you. 🖤 @Harry_Styles #LoveOnTourMilwaukee #LoveOnTour #SHESGAY pic.twitter.com/cVnenwlbN9 — mckinley🍒 3 (@intothexxlight) November 4, 2021

Lisa responded by blowing kisses and wiping away tears.

The crowd went wild.

It's a nod to a viral moment from a Styles show in 2018 when he helped a fan come out by yelling, "Tina, she's gay!"

@Harry_Styles Thank you so much for creating an environment where I am proud to be who I am. Your continuous support of the LGBTQ+ has helped me come to love myself and feel safe. Thank you for tonight and I can’t wait to show Tina (my mom) this video. Love you always. pic.twitter.com/Kk5FJVYemB — Grace! 4 (@soyouwaitforme) July 12, 2018

Styles' Green Bay Packers fandom was also acknowledged during the show.

During "Golden," Styles yelled, "Where my cheeseheads at?"

Along with pride flags, halos and shoes, Styles received a few foam cheesehead hats thrown on stage. One hit him in the face while he sang "Fine Line"; Styles put it on his head and continued to perform.

Giannis in the house

Styles didn't have anything to say about other Wisconsin fandoms — including the Milwaukee Bucks, whose home arena he was performing in. But that didn't stop Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo from attending and enjoying the show.

A Twitter user sitting near Antetokounmpo said he was "vibing" during the show.

You still be vibing bro & that’s all that matters 🥳🔥 pic.twitter.com/V4Bbk3mrnG — MikeHole (@MichaelBeeMKE) November 4, 2021

Styles: A dancing machine

Toward the end of the show, Styles asked the crowd if they need a bathroom break or a drink.

"Well, you can't now because we have 15 minutes of straight dancing," Styles said.

He went into "Canyon Moon," which played into "Treat People With Kindness," a popular Styles saying that abbreviated to "TPWK" on merchandise and on a balloon mural on the upper concourse of Fiserv Forum for Wednesday's concert.

Harry Styles performs at the United Center in Chicago on Sept. 24., 2021.

Styles performed in a stage in the middle of the crowd, dancing, skipping and grooving to every corner of the arena. His six band members also took advantage of the in-the-round stage, with the drummer and pianist often engaging with the crowd when Styles was elsewhere on stage.

At times, Styles traded vocal perfection for his energetic movements. He opted for lower harmonies while singing the refrains in his popular songs "Adore You" and "What Makes You Beautiful," a song Styles originally performed with his previous band, One Direction.

Styles mostly avoided the high notes on "She" and fell flat twice when he made the attempt.

But he came back with strong vocals for the ballad "Falling" while staying at one end of the stage with just a pianist and guitarist.

His strongest vocal performance of the night was during the first song of his encore, "Sign of the Times," purposefully moving between the song's fortes and soft falsettos.

Twice during the encore, fans chanted "Medicine," hoping Styles would play the unreleased song he performed during his previous show at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 31.

Styles declined the request. Instead, he moved into "Watermelon Sugar."

Although the song is probably his most popular track, it may be was one of his least engaging songs. Styles' moves around the stage were less enthusiastic than they had been earlier in the show, and his fans jumped around less when they realized they likely would not hear "Medicine" live.

Styles' energy came back as he closed the concert with "Kiwi"; as he danced manically, the house shook one last time.

