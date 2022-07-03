Harry Styles Is “Heartbroken” Following Shooting At Copenhagen Mall Near Tour Stop; Show Canceled

Harry Styles has canceled his concert stop in Copenhagen on Sunday night following a shooting at a busy mall near the venue. Styles was set to perform at the Royal Arena at 8 p.m. local time as part of the European leg of his Love On Tour.

Danish police confirm three people are dead and three others were critically injured, according to the Associated Press.

“I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love. I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting,” Styles posted on Twitter following the tragic events. “I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other. H”

According to the AP, a 22-year-old Danish man, who is suspected to be the shooter, was arrested approximately 11 minutes after the shooting and is believed to have worked alone. An investigation continues into the tragic incident; police inspector Søren Thomassen says it’s too early to speculate on a motive.

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen shared her sympathies following the tragic events via Facebook.

“Denmark was hit by a horrific attack on Sunday night. Several people have been killed. Even more people were injured. Innocent families out shopping or eating. Children, young and adults,” she posted. “Sending my deepest sympathy to those who lost their loved ones. The injured and their relatives. And to all the Danes who have been close to the scary events. I would encourage the Danes to stand together and support each other in this difficult moment.”

It is as yet unknown if Styles’ tour will reschedule the concert date in Copenhagen. He will next perform in Paris on July 5.

