Harry Styles haunts Noel Gallagher with win at Ivor Novello Awards

Harry Styles, formerly of One Direction, won most-played song for his solo track Adore You

Harry Styles has won his first prestigious Ivor Novello award.

Adore You, from the former One Direction star's second solo album Fine Line, was named most performed song at the ceremony in London on Tuesday.

It comes eight years after Noel Gallagher praised the event, which recognises songwriters, "because clowns like One Direction aren't invited".

Brit Award winner Celeste was named songwriter of the year alongside her writing partner Jamie Hardman.

The judges recognised the pair for songs including Stop This Flame, Love Is Back and A Little Love, which featured on the John Lewis Christmas advert.

Speaking to the BBC's Mark Savage at the ceremony, Celeste said she felt "very honoured and humbled" to win such a "prestigious award".

Other winners included Lianne La Havas, who picked up best album for her self-titled second record, written with Matthew Hales.

A soulful soundtrack documenting the life cycle of a romance, the pair were first nominated in 2013 for La Havas's debut, Is Your Love Big Enough.

Lianne La Havas wrote her self-titled second record with Matthew Hales

Best contemporary song went to Children of the Internet by rapper Dave and superproducer Fraser T Smith, performing under his Future Utopia moniker.

The track, also featuring Es Devlin, highlights the impact of social media and hyper-connectivity on young people.

Smith told the BBC the song, taken from his lockdown album 12 Questions, reflected the fractured, reflective nature of society during the pandemic.

"The question on this song is, why are we divided when we're so connected?" he said. "I think finishing off this song during lockdown just resonated because we were all divided and we were trying to be connected."

Bon Jovi and Goldfrapp honoured

Other winners included Obongjayar and Barney Lister, who won best song musically and lyrically for God's Own Children.

The ceremony also recognised a number of established artists for their impact on music.

Jon Bon Jovi and guitarist Richie Sambora were given the special international award for a musical partnership spanning 30 years.

Story continues

Speaking to the BBC ahead of the ceremony, Sambora named Bon Jovi's mammoth 1986 single Livin' On A Prayer as his favourite track by the rock group.

Bon Jovi's Richie Sambora collected the special international award

"That song affected everybody planetarily almost immediately," he said. "It gave people hope and it became a big hit in 24 countries. So I'm pretty proud of that one."

Elsewhere, Alison Goldfrapp and Will Gregory were recognised with the inspiration gong for their work as electronic music duo Goldfrapp.

"People have said that [we're an inspiration] in the past," said Alison. "And when someone says something like that, that's pretty wonderful isn't it? It feels very very nice to be told that."

The rising star award, now in its second year, went to 20-year-old Bristol-born artist Willow Kayne, whose music combines punk, hip-hop and electronica.

Kayne was paired with Chic star Nile Rodgers as part of a mentorship scheme organised by the body.

He said: "Willow has a fresh and exciting sound and the energy and determination to match it. She's a genuine star in the making and I can't wait to support her on her musical journey."

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.