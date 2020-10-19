Harry Styles' New Haircut Is Sending Fans Into a Frenzy

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Harry Styles

Nothing gets Internet stans quite as excited as their favorite celebs debuting a new haircut, and Harry Styles’ loyal followers are no exception.

After months of rocking long curly locks (and a much-talked-about mustache) during quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 26-year-old singer was spotted out in Los Angeles over the weekend with noticeably shorter hair.

Several people posted photos with Styles on social media — and fans were quick point out that his new ‘do is reminiscent of the choppy, short-on-the-sides, longer-on-top haircut he rocked in the 2017 war film Dunkirk.

View photos

Warner Bros. Pictures/Everett Harry Styles in Dunkirk

View photos

Lauren Hurley/PA Images via Getty Harry Styles at the Dunkirk premiere

RELATED: Harry Styles Steps Out with Scruffy 'Quarantine Beard' — and the Internet Reacts

"all the dunkirk harry stans are freaking out right now i just know it," one person tweeted alongside a recent photo of Styles and two throwback pics of him in the Oscar-winning film and at the red carpet premiere in France.

all the dunkirk harry stans are freaking out right now i just know it pic.twitter.com/8c8nQSimml — alondra ✿ (@adoretpwks) October 19, 2020

"SO WE WENT FROM FRAT BOY HARRY TO DUNKIRK HARRY IN LIKE A WEEK- OKAY," a Twitter user captioned a fan selfie with Styles, who was seen wearing a graphic tee (which is the same style worn by Jennifer Aniston on an episode of Friends) and '70s-inspired plaid pants while throwing up a peace sign in the background.

"this is dunkirk harry but UPGRADED bc of the curls in top... im living," another social media user replied.

this is dunkirk harry but UPGRADED bc of the curls in top... im living pic.twitter.com/irHZ5kF9rR — kassandra⚡ (@its_kelzzz) October 19, 2020

The fan reaction to Styles' short hair seems mostly positive, but the "Watermelon Sugar" singer caused some division among fans when he debuted a scruffy mustache earlier this year.

During a visit to Modena, Italy, in July, the singer stopped by the Villa Manodori and was photographed sporting some new facial hair.

View photos

Story continues