Harry Styles: Grammys success feels like validation I’m on the right path

Harry Styles says his major Grammy win feels like validation that he is “on the right path” with his music.

The 29-year-old singer took home the biggest award of the night – album of the year – for his third studio album, Harry’s House.

Speaking in the winner’s room after the ceremony, Styles said he was “overwhelmed” but “so grateful” to receive the award, and that the album had been “for my friends”.

Harry Styles performs As It Was at the 65th annual Grammy Awards (Chris Pizzello/AP))

“I think we’re overwhelmed at the moment, I definitely wasn’t expecting to get this,” he told the PA news agency.

“I think being nominated for stuff like this kind of feels like the winning part, being recognised by your peers.

“It’s obviously incredibly nice to receive this, I don’t think it’s the reason any of us in the room do it, but I’m so grateful they thought our album was worthy of it.”

Harry Styles accepts the award for album of the year (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

He continued: “I think more than anything it just kind of feels like validation you’re on the right path in choosing, when we get in the studio and just make the music we want to make.

“It feels really nice to feel like ‘oh that is the right thing to do’ and it’s crazy. I’m really proud of everyone who made the album.

“I will continue to say that this one was for my friends.”

Styles accepted the top gong from a superfan, who had been brought up to the stage by Grammys host Trevor Noah, and embraced her as he took the prize.

Earlier in the evening Styles also took home the Grammy for best pop vocal album, and performed his hit song As It Was.

Taking to the stage, he donned a long tassled silver shirt, with matching trousers, which shimmered as he charged around the space.

Styles was joined by a troupe of dancers for a neatly choreographed routine on a separate rotating stage piece, similar to the song’s music video.

As It Was also earned nominations for both song of the year and record of the year, but lost out to Bonnie Raitt and Lizzo respectively.