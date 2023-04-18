Harry Styles and Will Ferrell Final Guests on ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’

Harry-Styles-Will-Farrell-James-Corden-Late-Late-Show - Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images; David Livingston/WireImage; Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

While the series finale of The Late Late Show with James Corden may not be getting the One Direction reunion fans hoped for, they will be getting Harry Styles and comic genius Will Ferrell.

On Monday, the host shared that the duo would be the the final guests scheduled for the show. Styles and Corden have collaborated for years, and the pop star frequently appeared on The Late Late Show, from musical performances to “Carpool Karaoke” to dancing salsa with Corden’s parents. The “As it Was” singer has even served as the show’s guest host on a couple of occasions, and last summer, Styles got all of Madison Square Garden to sing “Happy Birthday” to his late show pal.

More from Rolling Stone

Ferrell last joined Corden in 2015 as one of his first guests during his Late Late Show tenure.

Just announced: @Harry_Styles and Will Ferrell will be the guests for our #LateLateShow finale on April 27th! pic.twitter.com/51cIYiLlVz — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 17, 2023

Last week, Late Late Show co-executive producer Ben Winston debunked rumors that One Direction would help bid Corden farewell. Winston responded to a fan hoping to manifest the reunion in a tweet, writing, “I wish! Sadly not going to happen!”

Story continues

On Monday, Corden teased Tuesday’s episode of Carpool Karaoke on Instagram with Blackpink, who headlined Coachella last weekend. The host is seen in his car asking for “someone to help me get to work,” then pans to Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé in the passenger and back seats before declaring, “Blackpink in your area!” The segment will air in one of the late-night show’s final 12 episodes.

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.