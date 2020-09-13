Harry Styles fanfic movie After is getting two more sequels

From Digital Spy

Harry Styles fanfic movie After is adding a third and fourth instalment to the franchise.

This will probably come as no surprise to fans of Anna Todd's books, what with there being five novels in total. And given their popularity, there's no way they were going to cut the film adaptations short.

The news of the two new sequels was announced on Instagram by the franchise's stars Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

With After We Collided recently receiving a limited release in cinemas, After We Fell and After Ever Happy have now gone into production. Both films will be directed by Castille Landon, who recently helmed the Katherine Heigl drama-thriller Fear of Rain.

The first film in the series followed a young woman named Tessa (Langford), who falls for Hardin (Tiffin), a guy with a dark secret. The sequel, After We Collided, follows the couple's intense break-up and the subsequent aftermath.

As for After We Fell, the third story in the series, the synopsis reads: "Tessa’s life begins to come unglued. Nothing is what she thought it was. Not her friends. Not her family. The one person she should be able to rely on, Hardin, is furious when he discovers the massive secret she’s been keeping. And rather than being understanding, he turns to sabotage."

The synopsis for After Ever Happy reads: "It’s never been all rainbows and sunshine for Tessa and Hardin, but each new challenge they’ve faced has only made their passionate bond stronger and stronger. But when a revelation about the past shakes Hardin’s impenetrable façade to the core—and then Tessa suffers a tragedy—will they stick together again, or be torn apart?"

There's no word yet if Before, the fifth book of the series that's actually a prequel to the first, will also be adapted into a film. But if the upcoming sequels perform well at the box office and/or on streaming, there's every reason to think they'll go ahead with it.

The first After movie is available to stream on Netflix.

