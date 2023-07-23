Harry Styles Fan Binges His Concerts Before Going Deaf: 'Memories I'll Remember Forever'

Nicole Meyers has a genetic condition that will eventually cause her to lose her hearing

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty, CBC Nicole Meyers is on a mission to listen to as much of Harry Styles' music as possible before she loses her hearing.

One Harry Styles superfan is on a mission to soak up as much of the British pop star’s music as she can before a medical condition causes her to lose her hearing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Canadian Nicole Meyers opened up to CBC News' The National about how she's trying to make as many music memories as possible — specifically, Harry Styles music memories.

"He's just brought so much fun into my life, and I love his music," Meyers said of the One Direction alum, 29, before explaining her health situation.

"So I have two brain tumors, one on each cochlear nerve. It means that I will eventually lose my hearing," she told the outlet.

For such a passionate music lover, it's an especially difficult prognosis. "I love listening to music, obviously. I love Harry Styles," Meyers said. "Music's a big part of my life, so it scares me. I don't want to be deaf, I don't want to lose my hearing."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Harry Styles performs at Coachella in 2022.

While tickets for Styles' Love on Tour shows have been difficult to come by, Meyers was lucky enough to catch four concerts. "I went to one in Toronto, I went to one in California, and I just recently went to London and saw him at Wembley [Stadium] twice," she shared.

Related: Harry Styles Tells Elina Svitolina She Is 'Welcome at Any' Show After She Missed His Concert for Wimbledon

"It just gets better, each time," she added of seeing Styles perform live. "And my closet friends I've met because of being a Harry fan. It's just brought so many important things into my life and memories I'll remember forever."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After more than two years on the road, Styles wrapped up his sold-out tour — which took him across the U.S. and to South America, Asia, Europe and Australia — with a final show on Saturday night in Reggio Emilia, Italy, where his friend James Corden was in the audience. As he kicked off his performance, the "Fine Line" singer got emotional as he spoke — in Italian — to the 120,000-strong crowd about what the tour meant to him.

Related: Everything the Members of One Direction Have Said About Their Time in the Band

"The last two years of my life have been a wonderful gift, and it is truly very special to end my tour here, in this country that has a special place in my heart," he said, per Italy 24 News, before admitting he was "very tired, but very, very happy" after performing 173 shows since the tour began in September 2021.

On Wednesday, the Grammy winner released the music video for "Daylight" off his 2022 album Harry's House, and the clip finds him strolling through the grounds of a circus, walking a tightrope and dodging knives along the way. He's also shot out of a cannon and takes flight with the help of giant lemon yellow feathered wings, which many of his fans will recognize as the yellow outfit from paparazzi shots taken during the video shoot that surfaced online in May 2022.

Story continues

"Daylight" marks the fifth single and music video of Harry's House, following "As It Was," "Late Night Talking," "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" and "Satellite."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.