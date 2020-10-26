Harry Styles Explores Italy's Amalfi Coast — in Five Different Outfits — in 'Golden' Music Video

Harry Styles' latest single is here.

On Monday, the 26-year-old singer released the music video for his fifth single, "Golden," from his second studio album Fine Line, released in December. Styles has already dropped "Lights Up," "Adore You," "Falling," and "Watermelon Sugar."

Directed by Ben and Gabe Turner, the three-and-a-half-minute video — shot in Italy amid the coronavirus pandemic — features Styles running, driving, and swimming throughout the Amalfi Coast.

Styles mostly wears a bulky white long-sleeved shirt during the video, but also shows off other creative outfits such as a yellow bucket hat with long pants and a light blue suit jacket over a button-down and checkered pants. He also goes shirtless altogether while taking a swim in the water.

Back in March, Styles revealed on BBC radio 1Xtra Residency that he was using the extra time in quarantine to learn some Italian.

"It's a little difficult but it’s all right — I'm lucky I'm with friends in our little safe self-isolation pod," Styles said on the radio program. "It's a very strange time but we’re just being careful, listening to music, playing games, doing some face masks — you know, the classic quarantine stuff!"

Like many artists, Styles was forced to cancel his 2020 tour dates due to the (COVID-19) pandemic.

