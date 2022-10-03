Harry Styles Endorses Beto O'Rourke During Austin Concert: 'Just a Lovely, Lovely Man'

Harry Styles and Beto O’Rourke

Getty (2)

Harry Styles just endorsed Beto O'Rourke for Texas governor.

On Sunday, at the fifth show of his six-day, sold-out concert series at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, the "As It Was" singer paused to give his usual beginning-of-show speech and revealed a new "Beto for Texas" sticker on his guitar.

In videos captured by fans, the polka dot–wearing singer asks the crowd, "Are you ready?" as the big-screen cuts to a close-up shot of the sticker. The crowd cheers, and Styles shakes the guitar and points to the sticker.

The camera then cuts to a smiling O'Rourke, revealing that he is in attendance, and the crowd gets even louder. Wearing a ball cap honoring Uvalde families, the Texas gubernatorial candidate gives a wave and a peace sign, and Styles responds, "Just a lovely, lovely man."

Harry showing his support for Beto O’Rourke who is in pit tonight on stage at Moody Center in Austin, TX - October 2 (via @oakmilkrry)

pic.twitter.com/7LDLRww1Od — HSD Love On Tour (@hsdlot) October 3, 2022

RELATED: Beto O'Rourke Claps Back at Heckler Who Laughed During Speech About Uvalde Shooting: 'Not Funny'

In addition to enjoying the performance, videos on O'Rourke's Instagram story from his evening at "Harry's House" reveal the politician high-fiving and taking photos with fans in the pit.

Styles wasn't the only musician to show their support for O'Rourke on Sunday. Before heading to the Moody Center, the Democratic candidate attended a "Vote 'Em Out" rally at Moontower Saloon in Austin that featured a performance from Willie Nelson.

This also wasn't Styles' first rodeo. From illuminating his Coachella stage with the Ukrainian flag to carrying fans' Pride and Black Lives Matter flags while he performs, the actor-musician is no stranger to using his concerts to support causes he believes in.

Story continues

RELATED: Harry Styles Honored with Banner at MSG After Wrapping 15-Date Residency: 'That's Insane'

It wasn't even the first time the singer used his guitar to support a cause. "Beto for Texas" may be the first sticker on this guitar, but one of the others in his rotation features a miniature pride flag, as well as "Black Lives Matter" and "End Gun Violence" stickers.

Styles' Love On Tour is also partnered with Everytown, a nonprofit organization that advocates against gun violence, for the North American leg of his tour — a response to the deadly elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Big screens urge concert attendees to join Everytown's mission at the beginning of every show.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Don't Worry Darling star has also spoken out about reproductive freedom, one of the primary pillars of O'Rourke's campaign, in Texas before. In Sept. 2021, at a Dallas concert, the singer told the crowd: "Don't let anyone tell you what you're supposed to do with your body."

The 2022 Texas gubernatorial election, in which O'Rourke aims to unseat incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, will take place on Nov. 8.