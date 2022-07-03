Harry Styles Copenhagen concert expected to go ahead despite nearby shooting

Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor
·1 min read

A Harry Styles concert in Copenhagen is expected to go ahead tonight despite a fatal shooting at a nearby shopping centre.

The former One Direction star, 28, is performing at the Royal Arena venue on Sunday night as part of his highly-anticipated Love On Tour shows.

On Sunday afternoon, Danish police responded to a shooting at the Field’s shopping centre less than a mile away from the arena, which is situated on the southern outskirts of the city.

Several people have been killed with others injured, police said, while a 22-year-old Danish man has been arrested after being detained near the site.

Denmark Shooting
A woman and children flee the Field’s shopping centre (Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

The PA news agency understands the show is expected to go ahead as law enforcement in the area has indicated to organisers they are safely permitted to do so.

The concert is listed as beginning at 8pm local time (7pm UK time).

Acts such as Pearl Jam and Queen + Adam Lambert are also due to perform at the venue in the coming weeks.

Styles was due to take his Love On Tour show around the world in 2020 before the pandemic brought the live music industry to a standstill.

The rescheduled tour began in September 2021 in Las Vegas before heading across the US, with the European tour leg kicking off in Glasgow last month.

Styles’ most recent album, Harry’s House, was warmly received by critics and lead single As It Was recently claimed its 10th week at number one in the UK.

