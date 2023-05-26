Harry Styles: Colourful fans flock to Edinburgh to see concert

Charlotte Green, Holly Woodman, Lillia Meadows, Freya Iceton, Grace Harison and Molly Gay queuing from early morning at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh

Thousands of Harry Styles fans have been queuing in Edinburgh since the early hours in a bid to be at the front of the crowd for his latest concert.

The singer is due to play Murrayfield Stadium later with his show, Harry Styles: Love On Tour.

The 28-year-old kicked off the 32-city tour last summer in Glasgow.

Fans from all over Europe descended on the Murrayfield site wearing colourful clothes and feathers synonymous with Harry's style.

Ella Paterson told BBC Scotland how her mother travelled from Scotland to take her out of her boarding school in London for the concert.

The 14-year-old said: "I'm a massive fan and it is one of the most exciting things that's happened to me. I've been counting down the days since I got the tickets eight months and three days ago.

"I love everything about Harry, his music and him.

Leanne Paterson took her daughter Ella out of her London boarding school for the concert

"He wore a sequinned jumpsuit at Coachella in LA so that's why I bought a sequinned dress for the concert.

"I didn't sleep last night."

Her mum, Leanne Paterson, 35, from West Lothian, said: "Her grandparents got the tickets for her Christmas present. She is going to cry when she sees him on stage.

"Every child should experience a concert if they have a passion for an artist so they can feel the atmosphere."

Multi-award winning Styles, formerly of boy band One Direction, is due on stage about 20:30 after support band Wet Leg.

The 28-year-old's British and European live shows were postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The singer kicked off his current tour in Glasgow last summer

Dani Powell, 20, from South Shields near Newcastle, said her dad drove her to Edinburgh.

She said: "We left at 7am. We left that early because we want to be at the front hopefully.

"I saw him last year and he by far has the best concerts. They will go down in history because they are so different and they stand out.

"I'm here with my sister, Taylah, and she is going to pass out when he comes on stage so I'm going to stand behind her."

Dani Powell, Taylah Powell, Jadzia Mallan and Caris McKee-shell made friends in the queue in Edinburgh

Taylah Powell, 16, said she would cry when she saw Harry.

"I'm a mega fan, I'm so excited to be here."

Jadzia Mallam, 17, from Newcastle, said she skipped school to be at the concert.

"I don't think anyone will be at school today. Our dad drove us here very early this morning. We wanted to be at the front.

"I have a life-size cardboard cut out of Harry in my house and have been to his concerts in Glasgow and Manchester."

Caris McKee-shell, 17, said: "I also skipped school to be here. I'm beyond excited and it feels like a dream. It just doesn't feel real."

Alessia Panier Suffat (L) made friends with Amy Simmons and Aaron Burgess (R) in the queue

Aaron Burgess travelled from Dundee where he is in his final year at university as an anatomy student.

The 22-year-old said: "We were on the bus at 8am. We want to be at the front because it's a better experience.

"I love how flamboyant Harry is and how he expresses himself through the clothes he wears. Bright pinks and bows and feathers all form his identity and I gravitate towards it.

"I'm so excited to be here but not for the wait."

Amy Simmons, 21, also a student at Dundee University, said she had worked out which doors to queue at to maximise her chances of reaching the front of the stage.

"When I go to concerts I talk to the staff as they always know all the doors to stand at and how it works. They want it to run calmly and for everyone to have a good time so they are the key to finding the best place to queue."

Alessia Panier Suffat, 21, from Italy, said: "I'm an anxious person so I wanted to make sure I was here in plenty of time to make sure I would be at the front.

"I have been a fan for half of my life and have good memories of Harry from my childhood.

"It's great to be part of something like this, to be part of a big community and to meet like-minded people and to share experiences."