Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West to headline Coachella in 2022

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West will headline the 2022 Coachella music festival, organisers have announced.

The world famous event, which takes place in the Southern Californian desert, has experienced multiple delays and cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is due to return this year over two weekends – April 15-17 and April 22-24.

Watermelon Sugar singer Styles is set to headline both Fridays, with Eilish on the Saturdays and global megastar West, also known as Ye, taking the Sunday slots.

Also included in the Friday line up are Lil Baby, Phoebe Bridgers, slowthai and Bristol-based punk rockers IDLES.

Saturday’s line up features Flume, 21 Savage and WAP singer Megan Thee Stallion as well as award winning London musician Arlo Parks.

Doja Cat, Jamie XX, Run The Jewels and Fatboy Slim join West in Sunday’s line up.

Glastonbury Festival
Bad Guy singer Billie Eilish is scheduled to headline both Saturdays at the festival (Aaron Chown/PA)

Electronic supergroup Swedish House Mafia were also announced to be returning to the desert.

Organisers said the festival’s first weekend had already sold out, with presale for weekend two due to begin on Friday at 6pm UK time.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival takes place in the Indio desert near Palm Springs and attracted about 250,000 attendees in 2019.

The 2020 event was scheduled for April of that year before being pushed to October because of the global pandemic.

It was then moved to April 2021 before again being cancelled due to the health crisis.

The cancelled Coachella had been set to be headlined by Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and political rap-metal band Rage Against The Machine.

